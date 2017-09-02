New England Revolution 4, Orlando City SC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The New England Revolution kept their postseason hopes alive on Saturday night, getting a hat trick from Kei Kamara and four assists from Lee Nguyen to beat Orlando City SC 4-0 at Gillette Stadium.

Kamara got things started in the 26th minute, volleying home a cross from close range after a nice give-and-go between Nguyen and Scott Caldwell.

He doubled New England’s advantage in the 75th, picking out Nguyen at the top of the box and running on onto his deflected return ball in the center of the area before slotting home.

Orlando went down a man just five minutes later, when Jose Aja was shown a second yellow for a tactical foul.

Kamara took advantage in the 89th to complete his first career MLS hat trick, capitalizing on some sloppy play by Orlando's Leo Pereira and burying a 1-on-1 chance with goalkeeper Joe Bendik. Teal Bunbury made it 4-0 in stoppage time, smashing home a Krisztian Nemeth cross to punctuate a lovely counterattack.

Goals

26’ – NE – Kei Kamara WATCH

75’ – NE – Kei Kamara WATCH

89’ – NE – Kei Kamara

90+2’ – NE – Teal Bunbury

Three Things

CAREER FIRST FOR KEI: He’s been an effective MLS forward for over a decade, but his hat trick on Saturday night was the first of Kei Kamara’s professional career. The Sierra Leone international now has 97 goals in 278 career regular season matches. He passed the century mark for combined regular season and playoff goals on Saturday; he now has 102 between the two competitions in MLS. NGUYEN TIES RECORD: Lee Nguyen made a bit of MLS history on Saturday, tying an all-time record by recording four assists in a single match. He's now in some seriously elite company, joining Landon Donovan, Carlos Valderrama, Dwayne De Rosario and Chris Henderson as the only players to ever record four assists in an MLS game. PERFECT START FOR NEMETH: New signing Krisztian Nemeth certainly made his first touches with New England count. The former SKC forward made his Revs debut as a late game sub on Saturday, and recorded an assist on Bunbury’s late goal the first time he got on the ball.

