Club & Country: After the Whistle breaks down USA loss to Costa Rica

Clint Dempsey didn't mince words this week, calling United States' World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica on Friday night (6:55 pm ET; ESPN, Univision and UDN) a must-win game as the Americans push toward qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Well, the Americans didn't win, and in fact dropped all three points to the Ticos at Red Bull Arena. And with angst around the US's World Cup prospects rising, Club & Country: After the Whistle broke down the defeat, the implications and what 's next as the Yanks try to salvage their qualifying campaign.

ExtraTime Radio's Andrew Wiebe and David Gass are joined by Arielle Castillo and special guests trying to sort it all out. Check it out on YouTube or Facebook Live.