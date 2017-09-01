MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Diego Valeri, Cristian Martinez

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to two players following Week 25 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Valeri simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment. The incident took place during the 34th minute of Portland's match against the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 27.

Martinez simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew SC midfielder Cristian Martinez an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment. The incident took place during the 90+ minute of Crew SC's match against FC Dallas on Aug. 26.