Why FC Dallas will get back above the playoff line | Expected Goals

FC Dallas have taken a tumble down the Western Conference standings in recent weeks, going winless in their last six matches including four losses. That has resulted in them going from the top of the conference in terms of points per game to sixth. When looking at total points, they sit below the playoff line.

They are one of just eight teams to play this weekend, with a majority of the league taking off due to the international break, and they will be looking to re-start their season when the New York Red Bulls come to town on Saturday night (9 pm ET; UniMás, Facebook.com in US | MLS LIVE in Canada).

The good news for Oscar Pareja's team is they have the easiest schedule the rest of the way when looking at expected goals data provided by Opta. When looking at the expected goal difference of Dallas' remaining opponents, the average is the lowest for any team's remaining schedule. You can find the five easiest remaining schedules according to expected goals data below.

Team Opponent Avg. xGD/Game DAL -.15 TOR -.09 SEA -.06 POR -.06 PHI -.05

The question of whether or not Dallas can take advantage of this relatively easy schedule is up for debate but it's clear that they still have a pretty good shot at making the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Two important notes before looking at Week 25's xG numbers: Penalties have a value of .79, and own goals are not factored into the values.