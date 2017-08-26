Red Bulls fans troll New York City FC over match relocation to Connecticut

August 26, 20177:42PM EDT
Steve BrisendineContributor

Need any more proof that the New York Red Bulls-New York City FC rivalry is a real thing? Look no further than the trolling Red Bulls fans delivered -- visually and musically -- before Friday night's 1-1 derby draw between the two sides.

You know the story by now: NYCFC got bumped from Yankee Stadium for a September 23 home match against Houston, because the primary tenants need the place for a rescheduled baseball game. The NYCFC-Dynamo match will now be played in East Hartford, Connecticut -- in a state that hasn't seen a major-league contest in any sport since the NHL's Hartford Whalers packed up their pucks and moved south to become the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997.

Hilarity ensued -- for Red Bulls fans, at least:

Even Pucky, the Whalers' old mascot, showed up for the proceedings.

It didn't stop there, either.

NYCFC fans' response? Scoreboard, basically.

Now that's fighting dirty.

