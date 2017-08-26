Red Bulls fans troll New York City FC over match relocation to Connecticut

Need any more proof that the New York Red Bulls-New York City FC rivalry is a real thing? Look no further than the trolling Red Bulls fans delivered -- visually and musically -- before Friday night's 1-1 derby draw between the two sides.

You know the story by now: NYCFC got bumped from Yankee Stadium for a September 23 home match against Houston, because the primary tenants need the place for a rescheduled baseball game. The NYCFC-Dynamo match will now be played in East Hartford, Connecticut -- in a state that hasn't seen a major-league contest in any sport since the NHL's Hartford Whalers packed up their pucks and moved south to become the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997.

Hilarity ensued -- for Red Bulls fans, at least:

Watch "New York Red Bulls troll NYCFC with Hartford Whalers anthem 'Brass Bonanza'" on YouTube - https://t.co/XgvOF83Pgl #RBNY #HudsonDerby — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) August 25, 2017

Even Pucky, the Whalers' old mascot, showed up for the proceedings.

Red Bulls are trolling NYCFC so hard. They brought the Hartford Whalers mascot out to the game. 😂 #NYDerby pic.twitter.com/hM8x36aUGx — Josh (@GoodKidMannCity) August 25, 2017

that video is hilarious! Pucky with us on the @EmpireSC perch. pic.twitter.com/P7WjPozOqc — 212 Area Code (@101singer) August 26, 2017

It didn't stop there, either.

When you find out the C train doesn't make local stops in Hartford... #6thboroughchronicles pic.twitter.com/9sRMIRY8LN — Ben Reilly (@nycfc_spiderman) August 24, 2017

NYCFC fans' response? Scoreboard, basically.

Now that's fighting dirty.