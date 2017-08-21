Seattle Sounders hitting a season high at the right time | Expected Goals

The Seattle Sounders are no strangers to getting hot at the right time, and that appears to be what they're doing again this season.

Seattle are unbeaten in their last nine games and have won six of their last seven, including Sunday night's 2-1 win against Minnesota United FC in a game in which they did not look their best. They did, however, look their best in many of their previous games during this run, including a 4-0 win in Minnesota and a 3-0 win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Over the last five games, the Sounders have won four; meanwhile they've conceded just one goal while scoring 10 of their own. Expected goals data provided by Opta also shows how dominant Brian Schmetzer's team has been over their past five matches. Their expected goal difference of 1.38 is by far the best of any team over their last five games, with only Toronto and the New York Red Bulls above .53 xGD over their last five.

This run is among the best we've seen in MLS this season, with only the Chicago Fire's five-game run from June 10 to July 1 being better in terms of xGD. Chicago won all five of their games during that run with a goal difference of +11 and an average xGD of 1.44 per game.

Two important notes before looking at Week 24's xG numbers: Penalties have a value of .79, and own goals are not factored into the values.