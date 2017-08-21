Heineken Rivalry Week: Even neutrals have reasons to watch

If your favorite team or player isn't involved in one of this week's MLS Heineken Rivalry Week clashes, you might think there's no compelling reason for you to watch the action.

But it's not so! With the 2017 MLS playoff race shaping up to be tight as spandex, the latest edition of HRW will have myriad repercussions across the league. Here's a few angles you should be following this week.

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo (Wednesday | 8 pm ET, UniMás in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

The winner of the Texas Derby gets to keep – and occasionally even shoot – “El Capitan,” the imposing cannon that serves as this match-up’s annual trophy. But Wednesday’s tilt at Toyota Stadium also carries rich Western Conference standings implications.

If the Dynamo can bag their second road win of the season, they’ll draw level on points with Sporting KC at the top of the West. That would be a boon to the chasing pack, as it would push FCD further down the ladder, giving Vancouver and possibly even San Jose a chance to vault ahead of them. It would run Dallas’ current slump to 0-4-1 and certainly set off alarm bells around Oscar Pareja’s side.

But if the North Texans can stop the rot by “crushing the Orange,” they’d rise right back into the thick of things, keeping pace with Seattle and Sporting and piling the pressure on Portland and the Whitecaps. And for the Earthquakes, at this point three points for anyone ahead of them is bad news.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC (Friday | 7 pm ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

Is the Big Apple red or blue? Even if your answer is “meh,” you’ll probably enjoy all the trash-talking and bad blood in this cross-Gotham showdown on national TV.

As for the standings: NYCFC still nurse faint hopes of reeling in league leaders Toronto FC, so the Red Bulls and Reds alike would savor an RBNY win that might well crush that dream for good.

On the other side of the ledger, Columbus and Montreal have little chance of catching City, but would benefit from a Red Bulls loss, given that both sit just two points back of them in the Eastern Conference table. And Atlanta United are right on their tails, too, which should inspire Five Stripes fans to pay attention here.

Notably, the New Yorkers’ road ahead is no picnic. RBNY still have to visit FC Dallas, Chicago, Crew SC, Toronto, and bitter rivals D.C. United, while NYCFC are set to host Sporting Kansas City, Portland, Houston, and Columbus, and visit Colorado, Montreal and the Fire.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids (Saturday | 10 pm ET, MLS LIVE)

The Rocky Mountain Cup rivals are both sitting below the playoff line at present, and a cynic would say they’re likely to stay there. Both have changed their head coaches this season and are seeking the right recipe for longer-term success.

That said, the window is still open a crack for eighth-place RSL, who’ve looked like a mighty tough out on their best days, especially when all that young talent gets cooking. And they play the Whitecaps, Timbers, Sounders, and Sporting down the stretch, meaning that a decent run of form for the Utah squad could spoil some hopes and wreak havoc on the standings. A rivalry win here would serve up a timely spark.

With club legend Pablo Mastroeni having just departed, the Rapids look rudderless at present. But they’ve got a ton of games in hand – only Atlanta have played fewer league games than Colorado. Playoffs chasers Houston, NYCFC, Vancouver, Dallas (twice), Montreal, and Seattle are all on the Rapids slate, and fans of those teams will want to know what they’re in for, especially given their high-altitude home-field advantage.

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC (Sunday | 4:30 pm ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US; TSN1/4/5, TVAS in Canada)

If you’re unfamiliar with the centuries-old enmity between Montreal and Toronto, we urge you to Google “Two Solitudes” and dive into this fascinating Canadian tableau. Their soccer teams have settled right in alongside long-running rivalries of hockey, language, and culture, highlighted by last year’s truly epic Eastern Conference Championship series.

But outsiders can also take interest in Montreal’s late-breaking dash for a playoff spot, which could make or break on their whopping three meetings with TFC down the stretch, starting on Sunday. Powered by the effervescent Nacho Piatti-Blerim Dzemaili duo, the Impact are a team that few will want to face in the postseason – if they can make it. Doing so would likely come at the expense of Atlanta and/or Columbus.

For their part, Toronto are chasing history. As our own Armchair Analyst detailed on Saturday, the Reds are within striking distance of not only their first Supporters’ Shield, but also a bevy of MLS records including most points, most points per game, most goals, biggest goal differential, and more. Any neutral can appreciate a hunt like that.

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Sunday | 7 pm ET, FS1, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

Look, history shows that you just don’t want to miss the California Clasico, the setting for some of the wildest moments in this league’s two-decade history. But supporters of other teams have plenty on the line here too, especially if Sunday’s result has a knock-on effect in either direction.

The Quakes currently find themselves on the edge of the playoff bubble and a loss in SoCal might be a crushing blow. But they are 7-1-5 at their Avaya Stadium home, where Houston, Chicago, and Portland must all visit down the stretch.

It’s not too hard to imagine Chris Leitch’s group – who usually play wide-open, attacking soccer – building some momentum, given those “six-pointer” situations. San Jose also visit fellow playoff chasers Vancouver in October.

Meanwhile the Galaxy have Seattle, TFC, Atlanta, SKC, the Dynamo, RSL, and FCD on their calendar. If one of your teams is on that list, tune in to learn whether the five-time champs are looking like a broken bunch, or a spiky spoiler crew.

Also, Toronto fans: Your team faces both California sides later, and might need positive results in the chase for all those “best ever” MLS achievements.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers (Sunday | 9:30 pm ET, FS1, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

Do you really need a reason to watch the mother of all MLS rivalry games? This Cascadia Cup fixture routinely draws the league’s biggest crowd of the year and the banter is usually entertaining, both on the field and in the stands.

Both sides are right in the thick of things at present, tied in the heart of the Western Conference pack on 37 points – though the Sounders, pivotally, have two games in hand. Dallas, Vancouver, and San Jose are trailing both, but their fans should welcome a Seattle win, as it would leave the Timbers looking quite vulnerable heading into their tough stretch-run schedule.

Conversely, Houston and Sporting KC presently sit ahead of the Cascadians, and would benefit from a draw here. Then again, does anyone out West want the Sounders to build more of that late-season momentum that powered them to last year’s MLS Cup title?