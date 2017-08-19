Timbers Army displays anti-racism tifo ahead of Portland-Red Bulls match

The Timbers Army’s tifo display ahead of Portland’s 2-0 win against the New York Red Bulls at Providence Park on Friday was far from their biggest or most colorful, but it was among their most poignant.

The supporters in the Timbers Army put together multiple strong anti-racism displays ahead of Friday’s match. The first was up in the stands, where the TA unfurled banners that read “Choose a side. Our side is against racism.”

A message from fans in Timbers Army: "Choose a side. Our side is against racism" #RCTID #MLS pic.twitter.com/StuRp6b29S — Jamie Goldberg (@Jamiebgoldberg) August 19, 2017

The supporters’ group put together another display referencing a song by band The Specials called “Racist Friend.” The banner read "Now is the time," a nod to the lyric "If you have a racist friend, now is the time for that friendship to end."