Timbers, Sounders fans tie as best in MLS, according to Forbes study

Sorry, Timbers and Sounders fans. Just this once, you’re going to have to share.

In their inaugural ranking of the league’s best fans, Forbes declared earlier this week that Portland and Seattle supporters are tied at the top of MLS.

The study was based on four quantitative fan consumption metrics: Attendance figures for the last two full seasons, TV ratings for last season and the current campaign, latest merchandise sales and followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The final ranking is a weighted score of the metrics. Attendance was weighted heaviest, while social media was weighted lowest.

LA Galaxy supporters clocked in behind Timbers and Sounders fans as the No. 3 fan base in the league, per Forbes. The outlet ranked Orlando fans fourth best in the league, put Toronto supporters at No. 5, New York Red Bulls fans at No. 6 and place NYCFC backers seventh.

As was the case in their annual MLS team valuations, Forbes did not rank expansion clubs Atlanta or Minnesota in their study.

