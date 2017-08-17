NYCFC academy's Giovanni Reyna scores golazo with US U-15 team

He's got the pedigree, and Giovanni Reyna looks like he has the skills to match.

The New York City FC academy player, son of US national team legend and current NYCFC director of soccer operations Claudio Reyna, has served as captain for the US U-15 team at the CONCACAF U-15 Championship and in the semifinal on Thursday against Panama, hit a terrific goal in a 3-0 victory.

The US will play Mexico in the final, taking place in Bradenton, Florida, on Saturday at 11 am ET.