Minnesota United's stadium includes raised field, steep supporters' section

With new soccer stadiums in the United States introducing innovations, Minnesota United's new stadium will offer some things not seen in MLS.

The stadium, Allianz Field, will be one of many stadium projects to include a steep layout in at least one section, joining San Jose's Avaya Stadium, Orlando City Stadium and the under-construction LAFC project, Banc of California Stadium, among others. But in an interview on FourFourTwo.com, Bruce Miller of the architecture firm Populous, who designed Allianz Field and many other sports stadiums, Minnesota United's supporters section will be the steepest in MLS, and it is claimed, the entire world, at almost 35 degrees.

In addition, the field will be raised, which will be an innovation in MLS. Miller explained the effect.

“As the players come out of the tunnel at midfield, they will have this experience of rising up onto the stage,” he said. “It also gives a unique perspective to the first-row seats.”

You can read more about Minnesota United's stadium design at FourFourTwo.