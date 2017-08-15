Nashville releases preliminary concept designs for potential MLS stadium

The prospective MLS ownership group vying to bring an expansion team to Nashville on Monday released preliminary concept designs for a proposed soccer stadium.

The renderings, which were released as part of an introductory presentation to Nashville’s Metropolitan Council and the public, show a state-of-the-art 500,000 square-foot stadium that would hold approximately 30,000 people. The proposed stadium would also have the ability to accommodate concerts and other sporting and civic events.

“We’re delighted to share this preliminary stadium design with the community as we continue to work through this process,” John R. Ingram, CEO of Nashville Soccer Holdings and lead investor of the group, said in a release. “The proposed design has been developed to bring people and communities together for an extraordinary MLS soccer experience, as well as establishing an important new amenity for Nashville and Nashvillians. It has many features that will make it one of the best in the league while reflecting the true spirit of Nashville. It will be customized for the rich history of the surrounding area and highlight the unique architecture and design found across this city.”

The proposed site for the stadium is The Fairgrounds Nashville in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, a location identified by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry in January.

Nashville is one of 12 cities competing for four MLS expansion slots with the league’s 25th and 26th teams expected to be selected by the end of this year.

Last month the Music City saw more than 100,000 soccer fans create a raucous atmosphere for CONCACAF Gold Cup and International Champions Cup matches at Nissan Stadium.