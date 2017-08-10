Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact

2017 MLS Regular Season

Talen Energy Stadium – Chester, Penn.

August 12, 2017 – 8 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE in the US | TVAS in Canada

Two Eastern Conference teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday night along the banks of the Delaware, as the Philadelphia Union host the Montreal Impact in what's a must-win for the hosts.

Philly are just three points back of Columbus for the sixth and final spot in the East playoff race, but have only five home games left including this one. Given their road woes – they're just 1-7-3 away from Chester this season – picking up full points at home is paramount.

For Montreal, a single point could go a long way toward boosting their hopes. The Impact are in ninth place in the East, but have games in hand on everyone and seven home games remaining. Claiming a point here while denying the Union a full share could give what's been a struggling team a boost.

Philadelphia Union

Suspended: none

none Suspended after next caution: Alejandro Bedoya, Oguchi Onyewu

Alejandro Bedoya, Oguchi Onyewu International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M - Maurice Edu (left ankle/left tibia surgery recovery); F - Fabian Herbers (sports hernia surgery recovery) QUESTIONABLE: GK - Andre Blake (right hand laceration), D - Oguchi Onyewu (left groin strain), F - Fafa Picault (left hamstring strain)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, right to left)

GK: John McCarthy – Raymon Gaddis, Oguchi Onyewu, Jack Elliott, Giliano Wijnaldum – Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin – Chris Pontius, Ilsinho, Fafa Picault – C.J. Sapong

Notes: The Union have never fallen at home to Montreal but they have won just two of the seven meetings in Philadelphia (5D)... Philadelphia has only conceded one goal in the opening 15 minutes of games this year, tied with Atlanta and Sporting Kansas City for the fewest of any team in MLS.

Montreal Impact

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D - Ambroise Oyongo (right knee surgery 6/13, out 6 months)

Projected Starting XI

(4-3-3, right to left)

GK: Evan Bush – Chris Duvall, Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Daniel Lovitz – Patrice Bernier, Marco Donadel, Blerim Dzemaili – Dom Oduro, Matteo Mancosu, Ignacio Piatti

Notes: Montreal conceded 10 goals in their first seven road games (1W-2L-4D). In their last four road games they have conceded 14 goals (3L-1D)... Montreal’s win over Orlando City last weekend was just the second time all year they have come back from a losing position to win in MLS games.

All-Time Series

This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams in 2017. Montreal claimed a 3-3 draw at Talen Energy Stadium back on April 22, and then defeated the Union 2-1 at Stade Saputo on July 19

Overall: Philadelphia 3 wins (19 goals) … Montreal 6 wins (27 goals) … Ties 6

Philadelphia 3 wins (19 goals) … Montreal 6 wins (27 goals) … Ties 6 At PHI: Philadelphia 2 wins (11 goals) … Montreal 0 wins (9 goals) … Ties 5

Referees

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Adam Wienckowski

4th Official: Jose Carlos Rivero

VAR: Mark Geiger