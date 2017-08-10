ExtraTime Radio: Who won the transfer window? D.C. United GM Dave Kasper

LISTEN: Who won a pleasantly busy transfer window? D.C. United, who splashed the cash? LAFC, who got a coach and a foundational star? How about Sporting KC, which stockpiled allocation money? Maybe Crew SC, who got the cash and a DP? Former Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis and D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper are featured guests! Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Who won the MLS summer transfer window? The guys break down all the moves after a hectic deadline day with former MLS executive and New York Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis. Who got the best of the flurry of trades that beat the close of the window? Which under-the-radar moves caught the eye? Who should have made a move and didn't? What on earth is going on with Krisztian Nemeth? You won't want to miss this episode.

As far as winners go, D.C. United are an easy choice. The Black-and-Red introduced their newest crop of players on Thursday, including club record signing Paul Arriola, who cost a reported $3.5 million from Club Tijuana. General manager Dave Kasper chats with Andrew about the club's financial splash, effort to get younger and more dynamic ahead of the opening of Audi Field and ongoing contract negotiations with Bill Hamid.

Two Baer's Lairs in one week? Consider it our present to you. Ben Baer jumps in for the mailbag to talk Sporting KC's US Open Cup semifinal win, the Union's lack of player movement, Minnesota's glut of wingers and banter for days.

