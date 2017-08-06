Jonathan dos Santos makes LA Galaxy debut off bench in loss to Timbers

Talk about following in your brother's footsteps.

Two years to the day after Giovani dos Santos made his debut for the LA Galaxy, Jonathan dos Santos did the same in the club's 3-1 road loss to the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The younger dos Santos entered the Western Conference affair at Providence Park in the 64th minute, replacing Jack McInerney and slotting into midfield while Jermaine Jones dropped into defense.

It was a mixed performance for the 27-year-old dos Santos, who picked up a yellow card in the 71st minute for a foul that prevented a counterattack.

He showed some positive things on the ball and a good understanding with Giovani, but understandably was not on the same page with all of his new teammates.

Jonathan probably will not have to wait long for a chance to build on his much-anticipated debut, as the Galaxy host New York City FC on Saturday (11 pm ET | ESPN2, MLS LIVE in Canada).