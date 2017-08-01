Homegrown Team 2, Chivas Under-20s 2 | 2017 MLS Homegrown Game Match Recap

Colorado Rapids defender Kortne Ford sent in a looping header in second-half stoppage time to lift the MLS Homegrown Team to a 2-2 draw with the Chivas de Guadalajara's U-20 Team in the 2017 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois on Tuesday.

Ford's header, off the cross from Atlanta United's Chris Goslin, helped the Homegrown Team earn a third draw in four all-time matches in the event after Chicago Fire product Djordje Mihailovic gave his side an opening minute lead at Toyota Park, his home ground.

But for a time it looked Chivas would emerge victors after an impressive fight back.

First, Jose de Jesus Godinez thumped in the final touch of a swift counterattack down the left to draw the visitors level before halftime. Then, after the New York Red Bulls' Evan Louro made three impressive saves early in the second half, there was nothing he could do to keep Ruben Dominguez's sizzling half-volley out of the net.

That looked to be the winner until Ford rose above his defender and sent a hopeful header that arced perfectly over Chivas 'keeper Juan Orozco, earning the Homegrowns a point and Ford man of the match honors.

What do you do when you score the equalizer in stoppage time of your #MLSHomegrown debut? You pull a full Gordo, obviously... pic.twitter.com/Z3lcMEIOdR — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 2, 2017

Goals

1' – MLS – Djordje Mihailovic Watch

27' – CHV – Jose de Jesus Godinez Watch

68' – CHV – Ruben Dominguez Watch

90'+3 – MLS – Kortne Ford Watch

Three Things

90-MINUTE MAN: While most players who contribute regular for their first teams saw a shortened shift on Tuesday, coach Brian McBride asked for a full 90 minutes out of Ford, who has made nine MLS starts in his rookie season. It paid off, as Ford scored his second big goal of his MLS career after opening his pro account with the only goal in Colorado’s 1-0 triumph over Sporting Kansas City on May 27. SNEAK P(REVIEW): After a scary collision between FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez and Chivas’ Godinez, viewers got their first glimpse of what the Video Assistant Referee (or VAR) initiative looks like in practice. Referee Allen Kelly ordered a Video Review for a potential red card to Gonzalez, but in the end did not issue even a caution. Godinez would have to leave the game early with an injury resulting from the collision. HELPING HANDS: The unsung hero in Tuesday’s draw may have been Louro, who joined the Red Bulls this season after a collegiate career at Michigan. Chivas might have taken an earlier lead if not for three impressive stops from New York’s No. 3 goalkeeper. Louro’s best was the last in that sequence, a dive low to his right to deny Jose Alfredo Peralta from eight yards out.

Watch It Again

If you missed all the action, or just want to relive it, catch all 90 minutes plus below: