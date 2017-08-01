Homegrown Game to feature Video Review ahead of MLS regular season launch

Tuesday night's 2017 MLS Homegrown Game, presented by Energizer (8 pm ET on UDN and streamed live worldwide on Facebook.com/UnivisionDeportes) offers a glimpse into the future with the top young talents in MLS showcasing their talents against the Under-20 side of Chivas Guadalajara.

And it's also a chance to look ahead at what's to come when Video Review launches in MLS regular season play on Saturday, August 5.

Tuesday's Homegrown Game from Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill. will see Video Review in action in cases of clear and obvious error in four match-changing incidents: goals, penalty kicks, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

The new five-man officiating crew will see regular MLS head referee Robert Sibiga serve as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), positioned in a booth where he will be checking and analyzing all reviewable plays. If there's a clear and obvious error in any of the four match-changing incidents, he will alert head referee Alan Kelly, who will decide whether to conduct a Video Review.

For a more detailed breakdown of Video Review and how it works, we have you covered at MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.

2017 MLS Homegrown Game Officials

Referee: Alan Kelly

Assistant Referee (Bench side): Jeremy Kieso

Assistant Referee (Far side): Art Arustamyan

Fourth Official: Greg Dopka

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Robert Sibiga