ExtraTime Live + MLS All-Star: Special guests, tailgates & Commissioner Q&A

Want to follow the MLS All-Star festivities from afar? ExtraTime Live driven by Continental has you covered – and the only place you can catch all the behind-the-scenes happenings is on Facebook!

With the best MLS has to offer gathering in Chicago for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and an epic matchup against Real Madrid (8:30 pm ET; FS1 and Univision in the US, TSN and TVA Sports in Canada), ExtraTime Live brings you four shows in four days from Sunday through Wednesday. Think tailgate parties, a parade of special guests, free swag and a question-and-answer session with none other than MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

You can find the full schedule below, but remember it's your show. We'll go where the comments section and viewer vote takes us. So don't sit on your hands – be a part of the fun! And if you're in the Windy City, drop by the Digital HQ at the Chicago Athletic Association to catch the show in person and maybe even snag a free t-shirt or scarf, courtesy of Continental.

What should you expect? Watch the video above for a hint, and tune on all week to experience the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target like never before. Don't forget to tune in to ExtraTime Radio for even more access to MLS's top players and personalities!

ALL-STAR SCHEDULE

It all starts on Sunday, when the Chicago Fire's own Brandon Vincent and Matt Polster join the guys to help break down all the action from Week 21 and explain how the hometown club went from worst in the East to the MLS's biggest surprise in 2017.

On Monday, former MLS and USMNT star turned Fox Sports broadcaster Stuart Holden joins the guys to banter about the season so far, then Homegrowns Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) and Bradford Jamieson IV (LA Galaxy) stop by to discuss their careers and Tuesday's Homegrown game against the Chivas U-20s.

You certainly won't want to miss Tuesday's sitdown with MLS Commissioner Don Garber to discuss the state of the league. Don't forget to drop your questions in the comments section of the post below!

Finally, the guys head out to Soldier Field's Soccer Celebration to hang out with USMNT legend Alexi Lalas at the Continental tailgate and preview the big match. Want to make an appearance on the show? This is your opportunity!