2017 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer | Match Preview

Homegrown History

The MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer was founded in 2014 with the intent of featuring the best Homegrown Players throughout the league.

MLS Homegrown Team

YOUNG, BUT BATTLE-HARDENED

The MLS Homegrown Team can expect a unique experience both on and off the field in Chicago, as they will be coached by retired MLS and USMNT legend Brian McBride, who will be assisted by his fellow Windy City native Mike Magee, the 2013 MLS MVP. And this year’s squad might be the most savvy one yet, with several members earning serious playing time in both MLS and international play.

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ 16-year-old prodigy Alphonso Davies arrives fresh off a breakout performance for Canada at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer as well as the Bright Future award, given to the most promising young player. Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) recently switched his international eligibility from Mexico to the United States and was a member of the Yanks’ Gold Cup roster.

This Homegrown squad also includes five players from the US U-20 side that won this year’s CONCACAF championship and reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea: defenders Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake) and Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union) and midfielders Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union) and Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake).

“This is a great opportunity for these kids, at a young age, to get the All-Star experience,” McBride said when announcing his roster. “We don't want that to go unnoticed. When it comes to gametime, make sure they're prepared mentally for a tough game. But this is a great city, and we want them to experience that, along with all the fun that goes with being part of an All-Star Game.”

Chivas de Guadalajara U-20s

MEXICO'S PRESENT & FUTURE FINEST

Officially known as Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Chivas are their nation’s most popular team and have recently returned to the summit of Mexican soccer after an extended period of struggle. Argentinean manager Matias Almeyda led the senior side to a rare double last season, winning both the Liga MX and Copa MX titles in the 2017 Clausura, and the U-20s followed suit by claiming the Liga MX Clausura championship at their level, too.

Like the first team, Chivas’ academy features only Mexican players and has churned out a wealth of talent over the years, including Omar Bravo, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Carlos Vela, Marco Fabián, and Carlos Salcido.

Current U-20s midfielder Kevin Magaña and defenders Diego Cortés and Juan Aguayo represented Mexico at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, while their teammates Antonio Torres (goalkeeper) and Erich Hernandez (midfielder) did so at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup. For midfielder Rubén Domínguez, this summer marks a second straight appearance in the MLS Homegrown Game, as he took part in last year’s edition as a member of Mexico’s U-20 side.