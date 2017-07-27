ExtraTime Radio: Exclusive interview with new Galaxy head man Sigi Schmid

LISTEN: One of the craziest days in MLS is broken down by the crew as Sigi Schmid takes over at the Galaxy and Bob Bradley is hired as LAFC's first head coach. Schmid comes on to discuss his new role and what Galaxy fans should expect going forward. In the second segment, the guys break down USA's Gold Cup triumph while fans make their voices heard in the mailbag. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Another slow day in the North American soccer world is broken down by the guys...just kidding. It's madness in LA as Sigi Schmid is brought in to as head coach of the Galaxy following the dismissal of Curt Onalfo and he wasn't the only hiring by a professional soccer team in the city. LAFC makes it official, naming Bob Bradley as their first head coach and David, Ben and Doyle tell you what to expect from the former US national team head coach. David and Ben then interview Schmid, asking what he needs to do first, some rumored additions and his emotions heading into Saturday's matchup against his former team (10 pm ET; ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US | MLS LIVE in Canada).

In the second segment, USA's sixth Gold Cup trophy is discussed as Doyle tells you what the scene was like at Levi's Stadium and why the US deserved their 2-1 win against Jamaica. He also breaks down who helped and hurt their stock while Ben tries to just enjoy the win.

In the mailbag, fans make their voices heard with some hot-take predictions about some young US stars, why CJ Sapong will lead Philadelphia to greatness and if Dom Dwyer and Cyle Larin can fit together.

