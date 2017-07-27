Colorado Rapids sign Axel Sjoberg to three-year extension

One of the league's best defenders will remain with his current club -- the Colorado Rapids announced today they'd signed Axel Sjoberg to a three-year contract extension, beginning at the conclusion of this season.

Sjoberg, a 26-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, proved instrumental in the Rapids' famous unbeaten run at home last season (11-0-6). He also helped the team finish top of the league in shutouts (13), goals against (32), goals against at home (7), and goals against average (0.94), all leading to a nod as 2016 Rapids Defender of the Year, and a slot on that year's MLS Best XI.

Through it all, he's started all 51 regular season matches in which he's appeared, adding two goals and one assist in 4,571 minutes logged. He also recently received his green card and will no longer occupy an international slot on the roster.

Sjoberg first joined the Rapids in January 2015 after being selected in the first round (14th overall) of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft.

