MLS Fantasy: The top options for Round 21 ahead of Wednesday's deadline

All season long, I’ve wondered if the new transfer system would allow a MLS Fantasy manager to break the 200 point mark. It would have to be the perfect Double Game Week with just the right balance of offensive power and defensive point generation.

From the opening whistle last Wednesday, I thought Round 20 would be that round. Multiple games with three-plus goals scored, few clean sheets, and a potential captain worth over 50 points by himself. In the end, we were just a few points shy, but Thomas Salangi, manager of the team Transfers, came the closest yet with a high score of 191 points.

Round 21 is also a DGW, but with only two teams playing two games, it’ll be much more relaxed than last week. Are any DGW players worth it this round? Let’s dig into it – here are some of my favorite player options for Round 21:

Goalkeepers

DGW Option: When presented with the option, I find it hard to pass up the ability to have a DGW ‘keeper – even if he has two away games. That’s why Columbus’ Zack Steffen ($4.9) is my man this week. He hasn’t earned many clean sheets this year, but a formation change for Crew SC has led to back-to-back shutouts. I think he has a shot at one more this week, possibly against Philadelphia on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Defenders

New Guy: With so many well-known defenders to pick from, new guys can often go unnoticed. So don’t forget to check out Columbus’ Lalas Abubakar ($4.8) before setting your team. His impact on Crew SC’s defense has been immediate, helping them earn a clean sheet in each of the two games he played. They’ll need his help again this week, especially in their weekend contest against Real Last Lake (8:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Value DGW: If you’re looking for a DGW player who is easy on your budget, then consider Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott ($4.4). His sub-$5 million price should make him easy to fit into any team and you’ll get the added bonus of a great shot at a value rise. Just remember, this is the Union’s second DGW in a row, so there could be some rotation.

Midfielders

Differential: It may be strange to call New England’s Lee Nguyen ($10.6) a differential player, but he’s currently only owned by 7.9 percent of managers. I think many are passing up on a great chance for points as the Revolution will host Philadelphia on Saturday (7:30 PM ET | MLS LIVE) in what will be the Union’s fourth game in 10 days. Nguyen looks primed for a good game and has a chance to increase his scoring streak to three matches in a row.

On the Rise: For most of the season, Real Salt Lake has been a team with little fantasy potential, but their luck appears to be changing. If you want to take a chance on a team that’s on rising form, then stick with Albert Rusnak ($9.6). He’s been RSL’s most consistent point producer all season and has recorded two goals and two assists over his last three games.

Forwards

Welcome Back: Fresh off a disappointing loss against Jamaica, Mexico’s Erick Torres ($8.6) will want something to celebrate, and that’s exactly what Houston does when playing at home. The Dynamo are the highest scoring team at home and Torres is a large part of that success. He should be in line for more goals as Houston hosts a Portland team on Saturday (8:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE) that’s still missing several players due to injury.

On Fire: If you want to add one of the most in-form forwards, take a look at Dallas’s Maxi Urruti ($9.6). Over his last seven games, he’s only failed to score a goal or earn an assist in one. Add that to Vancouver’s record of allowing 17 goals over 9 away games and you have a recipe for success on Saturday night (8:00 pm ET | TSN in Canada, MLS Live in the US).

