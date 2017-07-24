Kick Off: Seattle, NYCFC post big wins | US, Jamaica in Gold Cup final

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Timbers get well in Vancouver

Portland snapped a six-game win drought and climbed to the top of the Cascadia Cup standings in one feel swoop thanks to a 2-1 away victory over holders Vancouver on Sunday. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In his weekend recap, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle wrote that Portland can now enjoy a relaxing deep breath thanks to the sudden heroics of top SuperDraft pick Jeremy Ebobisse, who notched his first MLS goal and added an assist. READ MORE

Champs heating up again, Seattle blank San Jose

For the second straight year, Seattle have found their stride as the MLS regular-season race heads down toward the stretch. The Sounders won their third straight game, blanking guests San Jose in a 3-0 win on Sunday. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Cristian Roldan, who snapped a second-half deadlock with two goals, says he's been energized by his first stint with the US national team. READ MORE

NYCFC cool the Fire

Things tightened up at the top of the East standings on Saturday, as early second-half goals by David Villa and Frederic Brillant set 10-man New York City FC on their way to a 2-1 triumph over visiting Chicago. The result cost the Fire their 11-game unbeaten run. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

According to ESPN's Taylor Twellman, Chicago still have a shot at landing Porto's Colombia playmaker Juan Quintero. READ MORE

July 7 to 26 Bracket | Schedule USMNT brush aside Costa Rica On Saturday night, the US national team earned a return trip to the CONCACAF Gold Cup title match with a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in Dallas. Clint Dempsey hopped off the bench to set up Jozy Altidore's winner and added insurance with a clever free kick. RECAP HIGHLIGHTS In his post-game review, the Armchair Analyst noted that Dempsey may have become the team's de facto super-sub with Saturday night's rescue showing. READ MORE | MORE USMNT NEWS Jamaica knock off El Tri Jamaica will meet the United States in the final after edging Mexico for a 1-0 semifinal triumph on Sunday. Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence bagged the late winner with a pinpoint free kick and Philadelphia Union netminder Andre Blake scored Man of the Match honors with his second clean sheet against the holders at this tournament. RECAP Major League Soccer players played a big part in Jamaica's upset win, compelling head coach Theodore Whitmore to pay tribute to all that the league has done to lift the Reggae Boyz as a team. READ MORE El Salvador duo suspended Meanwhile, CONCACAF handed out suspensions for biting incidents that occurred in the USMNT's quarterfinal win over El Salvador. Henry Romero will be forced to miss his national team's next six games, while San Jose midfielder Darwin Ceren was given a three-match international ban. READ MORE

FCD charge to the West summit

FC Dallas rallied from a halftime deficit for a 2-1 victory at Montreal. Thanks to their third straight win, the visitors moved back to the top of the Western table. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Cristian Colman sparked the win with a pair of goals that ended a long wait for his MLS breakthrough. READ MORE

Red Bulls building steam (and team)

The New York Red Bulls continued their hot streak with a 3-0 win at Minnesota United FC on Saturday. Daniel Royer led the way for the visitors, following up his midweek brace with a goal and an assist. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The Red Bulls look to be getting some help on the back line, with San Miguelito announcing that Panama center back Fidel Escobar is headed to New York [in Spanish—ed.] on a loan-plus-purchase option deal. READ MORE

(Breakthroughs) on the road again for Dynamo, Rapids

Houston finally broke their away duck with a convincing 3-1 victory at D.C. United. They Dynamo struck three times in the game's first 17 minutes, with each goal set up by Alex. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Colorado didn't post a road victory, but they did book their first point away from home this season with a 1-1 rally draw against East leaders Toronto FC on Saturday. The result snapped a 10-game road losing streak that dated back to last season. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Making moves in Orlando?

According to reports out of Germany, the Lions are on the hunt. Sky Sports claims that Orlando City are pondering a bid [in German—ed.] for Werder Bremen's Austria playmaker Zlatko Junuzovic. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

After The Whistle breaks down the USMNT's win over Costa Rica