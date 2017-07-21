Kick Off: Video Review to debut | Gold Cup: Canada out | USA-CRC preview

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Video Review begins in August

It's official. Major League Soccer will start implementing Video Review to all matches beginning August 5, with a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) added to officiating crews moving forward. The new system will be able to review four types of calls: goals, penalty kicks, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity. READ MORE

Man on Fire: All-Star forward Nemanja Nikolic

Nemanja Nikolic is no stranger to setting scoring records. He did so in his first seasons in the Hungarian and Polish leagues, and has now set his sights on doing the same in MLS, where he leads the league with 16 goals in 19 matches for the ascendant Chicago Fire. WATCH VIDEO

OCSC, ATL set for 1st battle of the south

Orlando City and guests Atlanta United will kick off the weekend MLS slate with the first meeting (7 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; TSN1/3/4/5) in what promises to become a heated southern rivalry. While both clubs currently hold down a playoff slot, Atlanta will enter as the hotter side, having won three in a row. PREVIEW

New Atlanta netminder Brad Guzan could see his first start for the expansion side in the game, and ESPN's Matt Pentz figures that the veteran's drive to start for the US at World Cup 2018 could hinge on how he adapts at his new club. READ MORE

Can TFC stay on the summit?

Despite being shorthanded by Gold Cup defections, Toronto FC will aim to maintain their place atop the Supporters' Shield standings when Colorado visits for Saturday's game at BMO (7 pm ET | TSN1/4; MLS LIVE in US). The trends certainly do not favor the Rapids, who have lost all seven road games this term by a combined 13-2 count and are 1-7 lifetime in Toronto. PREVIEW

The Reds are unsure over the availability of star man Sebastian Giovinco, who suffered a back bruise in their midweek match at NYCFC. READ MORE

NYCFC try to put out the Fire

New York City FC's tough home stand continues when red-hot Chicago invades for Saturday's showdown (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Fire haven't lost a league match since April and are unbeaten in five away from home. PREVIEW

Big tests for warming RSL, Impact

Real Salt Lake will be shooting for their first three-game win streak in 15 months when they open the Rio Tinto gate for a Saturday visit from West leaders Sporting KC (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Royals are 4-1-1 in their last six home games against their weekend guests. PREVIEW

Meanwhile, Montreal will wager their four-game home winning run when FC Dallas comes calling for a Saturday tilt (7:30 pm ET | TVAS; MLS LIVE in US). FCD will need to keep a close watch on Blerim Dzemaili, who has three goals and an assist in his four Stade Saputo outings. PREVIEW

Clashes in Cascadia: 'Caps-Timbers, Seattle-San Jose

Defending Cascadia Cup champs Vancouver will "welcome" Portland to town for Sunday's nationally televised derby (6:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; TS1/3/4/5). Though the struggling Timbers have historically enjoyed some success at BC Place, they have fallen on three of their last four visits. PREVIEW

Sunday's other contest will see San Jose and MLS Cup holders Seattle in a battle for playoff position at CenturyLink Field (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Though the Sounders once led this series, they've now won just one of the last nine meetings across all competitions. PREVIEW

Midwest Matchups: MNUFC-RBNY, Columbus-Philly

The warming Red Bulls will head to "The Land of 10,000 Lakes" for their first ever clash with Minnesota United (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; TSN2). After a decent spring run in their friendly confines, the Loons are suddenly winless in three home games. PREVIEW

Both Columbus and Saturday guests Philadelphia are fighting to move above the playoff line as they get set for their first clash of the season (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). After failing to win in their first seven games at MAPFRE Stadium, the Union have taken the last two there. PREVIEW

Will Revs, Galaxy, D.C. or Houston snap skids?

A pair of teams sitting on four straight defeats will duel at Gillette when New England hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Though the Revs have traditionally dominated this home series, LA have managed an even 2-2-2 split from their last six visits. PREVIEW

Over in the nation's capital, D.C. United will try to snap their own four-game losing skid and keep Houston winless on the road this term when the two teams tangle on Saturday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Dynamo, who have often been rude RFK guests, have dropped just one of their last five decisions there. PREVIEW

