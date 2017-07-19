Kick Off: All-Star roster revealed | MLS action returns! | USA-SLV tonight

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

MLS All-Star side filled out

The MLS All-Star Team roster was rounded out on Tuesday, with head coach Veljko Paunovic adding 11 selections to the fan choices, with another two players tabbed as Commissioner's Picks. READ MORE

Now that the team to face Real Madrid is known, we've put together a suggested starting XI that can give the Champions League holders a run for their money. READ MORE

And Charles Boehm has picked his top five snubs left out of the All-Star squad. READ MORE

More midseason nods

Before the end of the Gold Cup pause, our staff offered up their Best XI picks for the first part of the season. READ MORE

We also came up with a list of the top 10 young players of the season to date. READ MORE

NYCFC eye Toronto revenge

Major League Soccer breaks out of its midseason slumber on Wednesday night, and the marquee matchup will see New York City FC hosts Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | TSN2; MLS LIVE in US). NYCFC are winless in their last four against the Reds, a span that includes a galling 7-0 aggregate sweep in last year's playoffs. PREVIEW

In the latest "10 Things" feature, you can get to know about Reds playmaker Victor Vazquez and his journey from Barca academy product to dynamic-altering assist god for TFC. READ MORE

Can Timbers chop down RSL?

Portland will be aiming to get well in more ways than one when Real Salt Lake stops by for a Wednesday night tilt (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Not only are the Timbers winless in five league games, but they've only won two of nine home clashes against their midweek guests. PREVIEW

The already-shorthanded Claret and Cobalt were hit with another selection blow when midfielder Luke Mulholland was reportedly handed a one-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee. READ MORE

Quakes rumble into Red Bull Arena

The New York Red Bulls will try to pick up where they left off before the Gold Cup pause when San Jose pays a midweek visit (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The home team will want to keep a close eye on Quakes forward Chris Wondolowski; he has six career goals against the Red Bulls, and his side has gone 4-0-2 when he scores. PREVIEW

Now that his team has pulled out of slump to win five of six across all competitions, the biggest concern for Red Bulls boss Jesse Marsch is maintaining a sense of urgency out of the midseason break. READ MORE

'Caps dock in LA's galaxy

The LA Galaxy will be aiming to halt a three-game losing slide when Vancouver comes calling for a midweek duel at StubHub Center (10:30 pm ET | TSN1/3; MLS LIVE in US). The Galaxy have dominated the home series, winning 8-of-10 with a 17-3 goal differential. PREVIEW

The Galaxy became fitter during the break, with the likes of Jermaine Jones, Brian Rowe and Daniel Steres looking ready for returns from injury. READ MORE

Shorthanded champs welcome D.C.

A pair of teams below their respective playoff lines will lock horns in Seattle when reigning MLS Cup holders Seattle host D.C. United (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Not only have the Sounders won four straight meetings between the two, they also hold a 578-minute shutout streak in the series. PREVIEW

The Sounders are experiencing a bit of a selection crisis, but they should receive a boost with center back Chad Marshall expected to make an early return from his foot injury. READ MORE

Union head to Montreal

Montreal and guests Philadelphia will be trying to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference in Wednesday's clash (7:30 pm ET | TVA Sports; MLS LIVE in US). The Union have managed just one win and a draw from their seven trips to Stade Saputo. PREVIEW

On Tuesday, Impact technical director Adam Braz let it be known that they are close to enhancing their backline stable with the capture of Bologna defender Deian Boldor. READ MORE

Dynamo make first Minnesota visit

Western rivals Minnesota United and Houston will meet for the second time at TCF Bank Stadium on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Loons fought back from a two-goal deficit for a draw in Houston back in April. PREVIEW

Though they are missing some key cogs to Gold Cup duty, the Dynamo know they must start winning on the road now if they want to make the most of their season. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Teaser Trailer: Soccer in the Southeast