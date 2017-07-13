ExtraTime Radio: Brad Guzan talks ATL UTD, Tim Howard & Bruce Arena's USMNT

LISTEN: First, a disappointing draw vs. Panama, then a nervous win against Martinique. What's up with the USMNT? The guys break it down, then Brad Guzan calls in to talk ATLUTD ("They're doing it right") and compare the Jurgen Klinsmann era to Bruce Arena's tenure. Plus, midseason MLS awards in the mailbag. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

How are you feeling this morning? Are you riled up about the US national team’s skin-of-their-teeth win against Martinique? Or is it just part of the process? With Andrew back in New York – complete with a few mystery bites from Kansas wildlife – the guys break down the Gold Cup for Bruce Arena so far, the winners and losers from Wednesday night’s action, Dax McCarty’s World Cup ticket and Canada’s newest hype train.

After the break, US and Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan joins David Gass to explain why now was the right time to return to MLS, how excited he is to be a part of an expansion team “doing it right” and outline the differences between Bruce Arena and Jurgen Klinsmann.

In the mailbag, the guys name their midseason award winners, hear from a listener who ran into Simon Borg in the flesh and ponder whether LAFC are behind the eight ball sans coach and players with closing in on six months until 2018 preseason begins.

Want to be a part of the show? Use the comment section, email, tweet or call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES