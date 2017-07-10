Kick Off: Cali Clasico opens USOC quarters | Tough Gold Cup opener for US

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Galaxy, Quakes rumble for USOC Semifinal place

The third Cali Clasico of the year to be held in San Jose will go down on Monday night, and this time it will be a battle for a U.S. Open Cup semifinal berth. The LA Galaxy have managed to split the points on their list five visits to Avaya Stadium (2-2-1), a run which began with a 1-0 Open Cup victory back in 2015. PREVIEW

Fire take inside track on Quintero?

According to ESPN's Taylor Twellman, the Chicago Fire have pulled in front of their league competition in the race for Porto's Colombia playmaker Juan Quintero. READ MORE

Expansion: Nashville plays successful USMNT host

Though the USMNT failed to gain the desired result from Saturday' Gold Cup opener against Panama, host city Nashville surely did not. The MLS expansion candidate saw their bid bolstered by another big soccer crowd in Music City. READ MORE

DaMarcus Beasley, camp counselor

Houston defender DaMarcus Beasley is going to try to make an appearance at his annual summer soccer camp during the current Gold Cup break. But even if he can't make a quick trip, the veteran star is highly involved in several aspects of tutoring the kids in his Fort Wayne, Indiana hometown. READ MORE

