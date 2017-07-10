Kick Off: Cali Clasico opens USOC quarters | Tough Gold Cup opener for US

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Galaxy, Quakes rumble for USOC Semifinal place
The third Cali Clasico of the year to be held in San Jose will go down on Monday night, and this time it will be a battle for a U.S. Open Cup semifinal berth. The LA Galaxy have managed to split the points on their list five visits to Avaya Stadium (2-2-1), a run which began with a 1-0 Open Cup victory back in 2015. PREVIEW
USMNT settle for Panama share
The US national team kicked off their Gold Cup run in underwhelming style on Saturday, with Panama striking a quick reply to Dom Dwyer's opener to level a 1-1 draw in Nashville. RECAP | US PLAYER RATINGS
The disappointing performance caused some concerns for Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, especially along the back line.
Mexico title defense off to rousing start
The Mexico national team opened their Gold Cup title defense with a 3-1 victory over El Salvador in San Diego. Elias Hernandez led the way with a goal and two assists. RECAP
Union's Andre Blake backstops Jamaica win
Fire take inside track on Quintero?
Expansion: Nashville plays successful USMNT host
DaMarcus Beasley, camp counselor
