Curacao 0, Jamaica 2 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Two weeks after they were upset in the championship match of the Caribbean Cup, Jamaica got some revenge with a pair of second-half goals to defeat Curacao in their rematch in the opening game of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Sunday afternoon at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

After Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake kept his side in the game with several super saves, Romario Williams opened the scoring with a bad-angle shot inside the near post in the 58th minute and substitute Darren Mattocks added a second goal with a cracking left-footed volley in the 73rd. Blake, who plays for Philadelphia Union in MLS, made six saves for the Reggae Boyz, many of them outstanding.

Goals

58' – JAM – Romario Williams

73' – JAM – Darren Mattocks



Lineups

Curacao (4-2-3-1, left to right): #1 Eloy Room – #17 Gillian Justiana, #5 Quentin Jakoba, #4 Darryl Lachman, #3 Cuco Martina – #7 Lleandro Bacuna, #2 Dustley Mulder (#16 Michael Maria, 72') – #18 Elson Hooi (Felitciano Zschusschen, 85'), #11 Gevaro Nepomuceno, #8 Jarchinio Antonia (#9 Gino van Kessel, 66') – # 19 Rangelo Janga

Jamaica (3-4-3, left to right): #1 Andre Blake – #20 Kemar Lawrence, #8 Oniel Fisher, #5 Alvas Powell (#11 Cory Burke, 83') – #21 Jermaine Taylor, #17 Kevon Lambert, #15 Je-Vaughn Watson, #3 Damion Lowe – #22 Romario Williams (#12 Michael Binns, 74'), #18 Owayne Gordon, #16 Jermaine Johnson (#10 Darren Mattocks, 59')

Next Up