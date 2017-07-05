Kick Off: Five MLS matches on tap tonight | Big wins by RSL, ATL on Tuesday

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Atlanta double up San Jose

Before setting up Wednesday's action, we start with Tuesday's slate which saw Atlanta United win their third straight match, topping guests San Jose in Tuesday night's 4-2 triumph. Josef Martinez scored twice, taking his tally to nine goals in as many MLS games. RECAP

Following the victory, our own Ben Baer believes that Atlanta now need to be considered a contender for the crown. READ MORE

FC Dallas go top (for now)

Despite being hit hard by Gold Cup call-ups, FC Dallas have at least temporarily reclaimed the Western Conference perch with a 4-2 home win over D.C. United on Tuesday night. Though visiting DC snapped their road goal drought at 419 minutes, they still fell to their fifth straight defeat away from home. RECAP

Deuce on the loose, RSL hammer LA

In other Tuesday action, Clint Dempsey accounted for two goals and an assist as Seattle strolled to a 3-1 victory at Colorado. The result lifted the defending champs above the playoff line. RECAP

Over in Los Angeles, Real Salt Lake exercised plenty of StubHub demons by whooping the Galaxy by a 6-2 count. Jefferson Savarino scored twice as the Royals vaulted out of the West cellar. RECAP

And Kekuta Manneh proved decisive yet again for Crew SC, who claimed an important win over a decimated Minnesota side. RECAP

Watch Revs vs. RBNY for FREE

Both Big Apple clubs will hit the road looking for points on Wednesday. The Red Bulls will pay an I-95 rivalry call to New England (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE), where they've won just once in 18 tries. This match is also the FREE Match of the Week on MLS LIVE. PREVIEW

New York City FC will bring a four-game win streak to Vancouver for their midweek tilt (10 pm ET on TSN in Canada; MLS LIVE in USA). The Whitecaps, who haven't allowed more than one goal in a home game for over three months, will try to contain the visitors' high-powered attack. PREVIEW

League-leading Fire visit Portland

New Supporters' Shield front-runners Chicago will head into the Gold Cup break by darkening the midweek welcome mat laid out by a slumping Portland outfit (10:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). The Fire are unbeaten (2W-0L-2D) in their last four away from home. PREVIEW

In this week's US/Canada stock report, Fire right back Matt Polster is among those taking the up elevator. READ MORE

Star strikers do battle in Orlando

Fresh from snapping a win drought in Week 18, Orlando City will attempt to climb back up the East standings when Toronto FC come to town for a Wednesday duel (7:30 pm ET on TSN in Canada; MLS LIVE in the US). The hosts will want to keep a close eye on the Reds' strike duo of Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, who have combined for 11 goals in the teams' previous eight clashes. PREVIEW

Though he's not caused them too much trouble in the past, Toronto FC are remaining alert to the danger potential of Lions forward Cyle Larin. READ MORE

Dynamo hope for more home cookin'

Houston will put their unbeaten home record to the test when Montreal drop by for a Wednesday tussle (8:30 pm ET on TVAS in Canada; MLS LIVE in USA). The hosts enter the game winless in four, but could jump as high as third in the West with a victory. PREVIEW

The Dynamo will have top scorer Erick Torres available for Wednesday's match, but then he'll go answer an emergency call to join Mexico's Gold Cup squad. READ MORE

July 7 to 26 Bracket | Schedule Boehm: A look ahead to Gold Cup With the showcase CONCACAF tournament set to kick off on Friday, Charles Boehm has offered up capsule previews for each competing nation. READ MORE He's also come up with a list of 10 stories worth following at the tournament. READ MORE

Injury ward: Ridgewell, Kann

Portland may be itching to install Larrys Mabiala into the heart of defense, but they'll need to wait a while longer before seeing how he meshes with Liam Ridgewell. That's because the sidelined Timbers center back has suffered a quadriceps setback that will keep him on the shelf for another 6-8 weeks. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Brad Guzan's impending arrival couldn't come at a better time for Atlanta United, who will be without netminder Alec Kann until at least late August. The local product started the first 18 games of the season for the expansion side before missing Tuesday's win over San Jose. READ MORE

Accam brushes off transfer talk

Chicago Fire ace David Accam has effectively shot down Turkish rumors linking him with Bursaspor talks. READ MORE

Lewis makes training his business

Former MLS and USMNT star Eddie Lewis is hoping to revolutionize the soccer training game with his invention. Based on a method using tennis balls that helped him turn into a pro, he's developed a system with smart dispensers spitting out size three balls that are already being used by three MLS teams. READ MORE

