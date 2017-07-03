Kick Off: Fire enter MLS penthouse | SJ flip Clasico script | US tops Ghana

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Union blanks New England

Philadelphia won for the fifth time in their last six home games by scoring a comprehensive 3-0 victory over New England in Sunday's lone tilt. After starting the term winless in six, the Union are now within three points of the playoff line. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In his weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how CJ Sapong's hold-up play is the engine that drives Philly's success. READ MORE | UNION NEWS

Chicago blast 'Caps to go top

The Chicago Fire rose to the top of the league heap for the first time since 2005 on the strength of a 4-0 rout of visiting Vancouver on Saturday. Nemanja Nikolic increased his lead atop the MLS Golden Boot race, taking his total to 16 with a first-half brace. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The win did come at a cost, as Bastian Schweinsteiger left early with a hip injury. However, Fire boss Veljko Paunovic is hopeful that the star midfielder can recover in time for Wednesday's tilt with Portland. READ MORE | FIRE NEWS

FC Dallas bumps TFC off the perch

The Fire were able to reach the summit because Supporters' Shield holders FC Dallas knocked Toronto FC out of the league penthouse with a 3-1 defeat. The result snapped a three-game win drought for the hosts. RECAP

FCD winger Roland Lamah led the way with a pair of first-half goals, which allowed him to pay tribute to friend and former teammate Cheick Tiote, who passed away after collapsing during training with his Chinese club last month. READ MORE | FCD NEWS

San Jose steals another Cali Clasico in Stanford

The winning start of new San Jose boss Chris Leitch continued on Saturday night, when his side fought back from an early deficit for a 2-1 derby triumph over the visiting LA Galaxy. The hosts struck twice in the final 15 minutes halt a three-game winless slide in the heated series. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Quakes winger Shea Salinas hopped off the bench to fire a stoppage-time winner that he called during pregame prep by channeling Alan Gordon, a former Quake (and Galaxy) player known for his late heroics. READ MORE | QUAKES NEWS

July 7 to 26 Bracket | Schedule US tops Ghana in Gold Cup tune-up The US national team got in their final prep match ahead of Gold Cup on Saturday, doubling up guests Ghana in a 2-1 victory in East Hartford, Connecticut. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS Midfield engine Dax McCarty and debutant scorer Dom Dwyer drew the highest marks in our USMNT player ratings, while left back Jorge Villifana garnered his first subpar grade despite helping to set up their opener. PLAYER RATINGS | USMNT NEWS

Sounders' signing Leerdam ready to jump in

Fresh Seattle recruit Kelvin Leerdam says he's ready and able to dive in and solve the club's right back issues when he becomes eligible with the start of the league's summer transfer window. READ MORE

Transfers: Chamakh to MLS? Bruno Miranda to D.C.?

The agent for Universidad de Chile's teen Bolivia striker Bruno Miranda has told South American outlet Eju TV that D.C. United have all but completed a deal with his client. READ MORE

Meanwhile, a report out of Africa claims that erstwhile Cardiff City striker Marouane Chamakh is in talks [In French—ed.] with multiple MLS clubs. READ MORE

