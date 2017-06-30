Kick Off: NYCFC rolls on | Piatti to the shelf | Reyna ready for Caps debut

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
NYCFC make it four in a row
Despite falling behind just as fans were settling into their seats, New York City FC posted their fourth straight victory with a 3-1 decision over guests Minnesota United on Thursday night. Jack Harrison led the way with a goal and an assist. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Rodney Wallace was expected to get the night off, but instead shined in the win after a late line-up shift that came about when defenders R.J. Allen and Ethan White showed up late for pregame prep. READ MORE | NYCFC NEWS
Limping Lions prowl RSL
Real Salt Lake and Orlando City will both be hoping to turn things around when they meet at Rio Tinto on Friday night (9:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Lions will arrive with just two points and three goals to show for their last six away matches. PREVIEW
Real Salt Lake have had a rough time with injuries this season, and it's gotten a little rougher with midfielder Omar Holness now out with an unspecified injury. Head coach Mike Petke says he already has learned the extent of the setback, and it doesn't sound good. READ MORE
USMNT amping up for Gold Cup
It may go without saying, but US manager Bruce Arena has called this year's Gold Cup a huge chance for relatively untested players like Kellyn Acosta to cement a place in the squad. READ MORE
The Red, White & Blue will get their final chance to tune up for Gold Cup when they host a Saturday friendly with familiar foe Ghana (4:45 pm ET | ESPN, UniMás, UDN). The teams have met in each of the last three World Cups, with the USMNT finally coming out on top in 2014. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
TFC stare down FC Dallas
A pair of prime MLS Cup favorites will meet up in the MLS LIVE Free Match of the Week (blackout restrictions apply) when Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC visit holders FC Dallas for a Saturday showdown (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE; TSN4 in Canada). The freshly re-crowned Canadian champs have only won once at Toyota Stadium, and never in league play. PREVIEW
Already diminished by several national team call-ups, the Reds were hit with the news that right back Steven Beitashour will be out indefinitely after undergoing pancreas surgery. READ MORE | TFC NEWS
It's Cali Clasico time again!
The LA Galaxy and heated west coast rivals San Jose will lock horns for the second time in 2017 in a Heineken Rivalry Week Edición Especial on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | Univision, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). Not only are the Galaxy among the best road teams this season, but they've gone 4-3-2 in their last nine away derbies. PREVIEW
After guiding the Quakes to the U.S. Open Cup quarters in his midweek debut, new boss Chris Leitch says he's quite happy with the group he has to work with. READ MORE | QUAKES NEWS
Sporting KC hosts slumping Timbers
West leaders Sporting KC will be patching together a lineup for their Saturday clash with scuffling guests Portland (7 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). Due to injuries and international call-ups, the home side will be without four regular starters. PREVIEW
Sporting KC have dipped into the transfer waters to augment their attack stable by luring Cristian Lobato from La Liga 2 side Gimnastic. READ MORE | SKC NEWS
Vancouver faces the Fire
Roller coaster side Vancouver will need to brace themselves when they visit form side Chicago for a tall Saturday test (7 pm ET | TSN1; MLS LIVE in US). It's an unenviable task for the visitors, as the Fire have won seven straight at home by a 19-2 combined tally. PREVIEW
There is some great news for the 'Caps ahead of the game, though. Offseason catch Yordy Reyna is finally fit and champing at the bit to make his MLS debut. READ MORE | 'CAPS NEWS
Revs make Philly trip
Two sides with aims on rising out of slumps to rise above the playoff line will do battle when New England travels to Philadelphia for Sunday's nationally televised contest (5 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Union should have a big edge, because the Revs haven't won on the road since last September. PREVIEW
Revs boss Jay Heaps is currently sweating the fitness of several players, including top defender Antonio Delamea. READ MORE | REVS NEWS
Crew SC seeks Atlanta payback
Having lost away to Atlanta United just two weeks ago, Columbus will be out for revenge when the two teams reunite at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The expansion side may be ripe for the plucking, as they've not won away since April. PREVIEW
Gregg Berhalter will have a couple of added weapons, as Columbus have recalled defenders Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah from Ghana duty. READ MORE | CREW SC NEWS
Rapids lie in wait for Houston
After losing a couple of away games, Colorado will attempt to get back on the winning track when Houston comes calling for a Saturday duel (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Rapids will like their chances, as their visitors have not won a league game on the road in more than nine months. PREVIEW
According to Portuguese daily Record, the Dynamo have sealed the capture of Braga midfielder Tomas Martinez. READ MORE | DYNAMO NEWS
Bleu-blanc-noir meets Black-and-Red
The bottom two teams in the East will square off when D.C. United visits Montreal for a Saturday tilt (7 pm ET | TVAS, TSN5; MLS LIVE in US). The Impact will be looking to log their first three-game win streak at home since last April. PREVIEW
Montreal selection woes got considerably worse when they learned that star man Ignacio Piatti will miss a few weeks [In French—ed.) with an abductor muscle injury. READ MORE | IMPACT NEWS
Felipe inks new RBNY deal
Though they don't play this weekend, the New York Red Bulls are still making news - some of it good and some bad. On the plus side, they've signed combative midfielder Felipe to a contract extension that will keep him around for multiple years. READ MORE
Their bad news? Mike Grella has been lost for the season with a knee injury. READ MORE
MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch
Why Rancid's Lars Frederiksen wrote the San Jose Earthquakes anthem