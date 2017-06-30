Kick Off: NYCFC rolls on | Piatti to the shelf | Reyna ready for Caps debut

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

NYCFC make it four in a row

Despite falling behind just as fans were settling into their seats, New York City FC posted their fourth straight victory with a 3-1 decision over guests Minnesota United on Thursday night. Jack Harrison led the way with a goal and an assist. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Rodney Wallace was expected to get the night off, but instead shined in the win after a late line-up shift that came about when defenders R.J. Allen and Ethan White showed up late for pregame prep. READ MORE | NYCFC NEWS

Limping Lions prowl RSL

Real Salt Lake and Orlando City will both be hoping to turn things around when they meet at Rio Tinto on Friday night (9:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Lions will arrive with just two points and three goals to show for their last six away matches. PREVIEW

Real Salt Lake have had a rough time with injuries this season, and it's gotten a little rougher with midfielder Omar Holness now out with an unspecified injury. Head coach Mike Petke says he already has learned the extent of the setback, and it doesn't sound good. READ MORE

July 7 to 26 Bracket | Schedule USMNT amping up for Gold Cup It may go without saying, but US manager Bruce Arena has called this year's Gold Cup a huge chance for relatively untested players like Kellyn Acosta to cement a place in the squad. READ MORE The Red, White & Blue will get their final chance to tune up for Gold Cup when they host a Saturday friendly with familiar foe Ghana (4:45 pm ET | ESPN, UniMás, UDN). The teams have met in each of the last three World Cups, with the USMNT finally coming out on top in 2014. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS

TFC stare down FC Dallas

A pair of prime MLS Cup favorites will meet up in the MLS LIVE Free Match of the Week (blackout restrictions apply) when Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC visit holders FC Dallas for a Saturday showdown (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE; TSN4 in Canada). The freshly re-crowned Canadian champs have only won once at Toyota Stadium, and never in league play. PREVIEW

Already diminished by several national team call-ups, the Reds were hit with the news that right back Steven Beitashour will be out indefinitely after undergoing pancreas surgery. READ MORE | TFC NEWS

It's Cali Clasico time again!

The LA Galaxy and heated west coast rivals San Jose will lock horns for the second time in 2017 in a Heineken Rivalry Week Edición Especial on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | Univision, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). Not only are the Galaxy among the best road teams this season, but they've gone 4-3-2 in their last nine away derbies. PREVIEW

After guiding the Quakes to the U.S. Open Cup quarters in his midweek debut, new boss Chris Leitch says he's quite happy with the group he has to work with. READ MORE | QUAKES NEWS

Sporting KC hosts slumping Timbers

West leaders Sporting KC will be patching together a lineup for their Saturday clash with scuffling guests Portland (7 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). Due to injuries and international call-ups, the home side will be without four regular starters. PREVIEW

Sporting KC have dipped into the transfer waters to augment their attack stable by luring Cristian Lobato from La Liga 2 side Gimnastic. READ MORE | SKC NEWS

Vancouver faces the Fire

Roller coaster side Vancouver will need to brace themselves when they visit form side Chicago for a tall Saturday test (7 pm ET | TSN1; MLS LIVE in US). It's an unenviable task for the visitors, as the Fire have won seven straight at home by a 19-2 combined tally. PREVIEW

There is some great news for the 'Caps ahead of the game, though. Offseason catch Yordy Reyna is finally fit and champing at the bit to make his MLS debut. READ MORE | 'CAPS NEWS

Revs make Philly trip

Two sides with aims on rising out of slumps to rise above the playoff line will do battle when New England travels to Philadelphia for Sunday's nationally televised contest (5 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Union should have a big edge, because the Revs haven't won on the road since last September. PREVIEW

Revs boss Jay Heaps is currently sweating the fitness of several players, including top defender Antonio Delamea. READ MORE | REVS NEWS

Crew SC seeks Atlanta payback

Having lost away to Atlanta United just two weeks ago, Columbus will be out for revenge when the two teams reunite at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The expansion side may be ripe for the plucking, as they've not won away since April. PREVIEW

Gregg Berhalter will have a couple of added weapons, as Columbus have recalled defenders Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah from Ghana duty. READ MORE | CREW SC NEWS

Rapids lie in wait for Houston

After losing a couple of away games, Colorado will attempt to get back on the winning track when Houston comes calling for a Saturday duel (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Rapids will like their chances, as their visitors have not won a league game on the road in more than nine months. PREVIEW

According to Portuguese daily Record, the Dynamo have sealed the capture of Braga midfielder Tomas Martinez. READ MORE | DYNAMO NEWS

Bleu-blanc-noir meets Black-and-Red

The bottom two teams in the East will square off when D.C. United visits Montreal for a Saturday tilt (7 pm ET | TVAS, TSN5; MLS LIVE in US). The Impact will be looking to log their first three-game win streak at home since last April. PREVIEW

Montreal selection woes got considerably worse when they learned that star man Ignacio Piatti will miss a few weeks [In French—ed.) with an abductor muscle injury. READ MORE | IMPACT NEWS

Felipe inks new RBNY deal

Though they don't play this weekend, the New York Red Bulls are still making news - some of it good and some bad. On the plus side, they've signed combative midfielder Felipe to a contract extension that will keep him around for multiple years. READ MORE

Their bad news? Mike Grella has been lost for the season with a knee injury. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Why Rancid's Lars Frederiksen wrote the San Jose Earthquakes anthem