DC United owners back Ben Olsen, see new stadium as game-changer

D.C. United's first half of the season has not gone as well as the club or its fans may have liked, but that does not mean that head coach Ben Olsen is on the hot seat.

On the contrary, D.C. United's ownership group sounds like it is firmly behind him.

In an article published by the Washington Post on Wednesday, D.C. owners Erick Thohir and Jason Levien expressed their satisfaction with the job Olsen has done over the years. They know that Olsen and United are having a tough season -- they are tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with 5-9-3 record that has seen them get shutout 11 times -- but are planning to stick with him through this rough patch.

“We can get better, but he’s doing a really good job with what we have,” Levien told the Washington Post. “There is a lot of belief and faith in Benny among our players, staff, ownership.”

D.C. United's owners are expecting things to change drastically once their soccer-specific stadium, Audi Field, opens next summer. They see that as a game-changer on several fronts, including player acquisition and fan interest.

“When we came in 2012, our main vision was building the stadium and making sure we get into the playoffs,” Thohir told the Washington Post. “After the stadium is done, we can invest more on the team, so the team can compete for more than just qualifying for the playoffs.”

You can read more about Thohir and Levien's vision for D.C. United's future in the complete Washington Post article here.