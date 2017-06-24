Armchair Analyst: Kinnear's time is up in San Jose & more from Week 17

With exactly half of their regular season slates complete, both Toronto FC (2.06 ppg) and the Chicago Fire (2.00 ppg) are at or above 2 points per game. This isn't exactly unprecedented – teams have been at that mark at this point in the season a number of times in the past decade.

Nobody, however, has been at or above that mark at season's end since the 2005 San Jose Earthquakes. That was the first year of the post-Landon Donovan Quakes, when the keys to the diamond midfield were handed to Dwayne DeRosario, and when guys like Brian Ching and Brad Davis did their jobs with both rugged consistency and underappreciated artistry. It's also the group that moved to Houston after the season and ripped off two straight MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007 to go along with the 2005 Supporters' Shield.

Dom Kinnear was the manager of that group, both during their San Jose years and after the move to Houston. Kinnear inherited a semi-dynasty when he took over as head coach of the Quakes in 2004, then upgraded it and drove it to newer and greater heights over the next three seasons. He kept first the Quakes and then the Dynamo in the hunt for either the Shield or Cup every year from 2004 through 2013 (save for the lost season of 2010), navigated the adjustment to MLS 2.0 and the opening of a new stadium, developed players like those three mentioned above as well as Geoff Cameron and Stu Holden, and did so while switching from the diamond 4-4-2 to a 3-5-2 to a flat-ish 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 and making stops at all formational locales in between.

He was more flexible and inventive as a head coach than most fans give him credit for, and as my colleague Charlie Boehm wrote, for a good chunk of time Kinnear was probably the best in the league.

Sometimes his team was direct and unforgiving in its pragmatism. Other times – especially with the 2005 and 2006 teams, but also with the 2011 & 2012 groups that were among the league leaders in chance creation, possession percentage and passing accuracy, and probably deserve better than to be remembered primarily as the long-running foil of Donovan and the Galaxy – Kinnear coaxed his group to play some beautiful soccer. He did so while developing more than his share of players for the national team, and/or for lucrative moves to European clubs.

It's fair to say, though, that things haven't quite been the same since 2014. Kinnear's Dynamo went just 11-17-6 that year, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference. It was mutually announced late that season that he'd leave Houston to take over the Quakes, his second stint in the South Bay, but really the first time he'd be changing jobs, in what felt destined to be a happy homecoming.

Just under three years since that announcement and exactly two-and-a-half seasons into his return to San Jose, Kinnear was dismissed as head coach by the Quakes. News came out via press release on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement was at least somewhat surprising since San Jose just posted a 2-1 win over RSL on Saturday night, and are currently fifth in the Western Conference. Their biggest offseason signing is just getting his groove, and their new DP is going to arrive in a couple of weeks. Fifth place in the West and a record of 5-3-2 over their last 10 games across all competitions? The ambient talent in this squad is not greater than that, and while they've not looked like contenders, they're nonetheless hanging in the scrap just above the red line and doing so with a puncher's chance of a top two finish in the conference.

Seriously, look at the standings. Kinnear's old team in Houston sit second in the West and have drawn praise from MLS cognoscenti since March. Yet they're exactly two points clear of the Quakes, and I've spoken with several long-time observers of the league who felt like this was shaping up to be a classic Kinnear season – survive the first half, thrive in the second and play your best soccer in November.

Quakes GM Jesse Fioranelli, who was hired this offseason, felt otherwise:

In the long-term, the Kinnear news was predictable - everyone who hired him had left the @SJEarthquakes organization. Question of timing. — Geoff Lepper (@quakesbeat) June 25, 2017

That's his right as Kinnear's boss, and in new head coach Chris Leitch (notice there's no "interim" tag there), the new GM seems to have found his guy without having to leave the organization to do so. Leitch has a good rep as a thinker and worker around the league, and he's paid his dues with San Jose for nearly a decade first as a player, then as a key part in building the academy, and then for the last two years as the technical director of the entire club, from the grassroots on up. He should be as well-versed in the potential of various Homegrown players coming through the system as he is on the potential applications of TAM, GAM or any other acquisition devices being cooked up in the halls of MLS power.

In that sense, I can't blame Fioranelli for making this decision. In some ways it represents a necessary organizational shift, especially since Kinnear hasn't navigated the transition to a new TAM- and Homegrown-fueled era as well as he did the transition to the DP era. His teams haven't managed to produce a "classic" Kinnear season with one of those late-summer runs since 2012, after all.

So while you can look at this 10-game slice and sort of talk yourself into it snowballing into something bigger and more lasting, it's been hard to shake the notion that San Jose have mostly been treading water this decade. Kinnear doesn't own all of that, but he owns part of it, and neither this half-season's performance nor the two years preceding it have shown an obvious path to better days ahead.

Going all-in on a not-at-all-assured September rejuvenation is not what Fioranelli was brought in to do.

And thus Kinnear's second stint in San Jose comes to a close. It's been a lot less memorable than his first time running the show for his hometown club, when he produced a team that the league's best still are and should be measured by. MLS has changed a lot since the 2005 Quakes – the league is better and (especially) deeper – but that team remains a worthy target to shoot at for anybody in this league who wants to build a winner that hits the high notes, and holds them.

Kinnear doesn't own all of that, either. He just owns a bigger chunk than anybody else.

Wednesday's midweek action is recapped here, and if there's one thing I'd like for you all to take from those games: Patrick Nyarko is still very good, and D.C. are an order of magnitude more dangerous when he's on the field.

Onto a look at the weekend that was:

10. The Chicago Fire are now 9-2-3 with a +16 goal differential since Bastian Schweinsteiger joined up on April 1, a mark that includes this weekend's 4-0 eradication of Orlando City. Saturday's show featured an 18-pass sequence that led to David Accam's backheel golazo in the box, which yes of course it's a teamwide Pass of the Week award:

And before someone chimes in via the comments section about the long portion of that build-up that took place in Chicago's defensive half: Duh. The point of playing it slowly out of the back is to pull the defense forward and rearrange them as you see fit, in order to create a numbers-up situation when you do finally enter the final third.

Nobody runs faster than the ball, and the ball has no lungs. Making your opponent react to those truths is how I love to see the game played.

9. As mentioned at the top, Toronto FC are cruising along at just more than two points per game with half the season in the books. Friday's 2-0 win over visiting New England – a game the Reds played on 48 hours of rest, and without captain Michael Bradley – was a gut-check, and a grind, and a bit of revenge for the 3-0 smackdown the Revs had laid on TFC at the start of the month.

TFC have a chance to win the season's first bit of hardware on Tuesday when they host Montreal in the second leg of the Canadian Championship final.

8. Given the venue (it's at BMO Field) and the score (1-1 on aggregate after the first leg at Stade Saputo) and the fact that an obviously gassed Montreal team melted down in the second half of a 4-1 loss at Columbus this weekend, it would be a shock if the Impact pulled this one out.

Over the last few weeks they've continued to tinker with a 5-3-2 formation that's showed occasional promise, but has opened up the midfield defensively to a worrying degree. Montreal were defined last season by their clockwork rotations that forced you to play around rather than through them, but that's not their identity this year. You can pry them apart playing through central midfield now.

7. In most years NYCFC would be the class of the East, and doubly so following their comprehensive and point-making 2-0 rivalry win over the Red Bulls in Harrison. There was never any doubt as to which was the better team on the field.

New York City's attack gets all the glory, but left back Ben Sweat stole the show with a goal and an assist. And this needs pointing out: They've conceded the fifth-fewest goals in the league this season. This is not some bubble of form that's about to burst, nor is this success solely predicated on their ability to import high-priced or high-upside talent. NYCFC are deep and legit.

6. Sporting KC are also legit, though their depth is about to be tested after Saturday's 2-1 win at LA. Benny Feilhaber took a straight vicious challenge from LA's Nathan Smith, and the initial diagnosis was a sprain.

"I don’t know to what extent," manager Peter Vermes said, when asked how severe the injury was. "But I’m going to tell you it’s not good at the moment. It’s not like he’s going to be okay tomorrow."

If Feilhaber is out for an extended period, expect SKC to become even more set-piece dependent. Luckily for them they have Ike Opara and his bicycle. Also lucky for them is that LA have persistent and catastrophic goalkeeper issues, which led to both SKC goals and Clement Diop providing us with the Face of the Week:

5. The fifth team in my own personal list of elite groups are FC Dallas, who put in a "this-is-just-good-enough-for-the-regular-season" performance in Friday night's 1-1 draw at Houston.

Of course, Dallas have now won just once in eight games and Houston just once in seven. Sooner or later I'll have to rethink the rankings as I've got them in my head (are Dallas all that good if they keep, you know, not winning?) but for now I'm comfortable keeping them in the top five.

This is recommended reading from DynamoTheory.com, by the way.

4. It looks like Atlanta United have finally got the hang of winning at home. Saturday's 1-0 result over Colorado was their fourth straight at Bobby Dodd Stadium after a rocky start to the year in Georgia.

Josef Martinez now has seven goals in 423 minutes, which translates to 1.5 goals per 90. The highest season-long total in MLS history is 1.08 goals per 90 by Stern John in 1998 (26 goals in 2170 minutes), and since then the only one to come all that close to averaging a goal per 90 over a sample size of 2000+ minutes was Bradley Wright-Phillips (.94 goals per 90 in 2014).

What Josef's done thus far sure seems unsustainable. But he sure does keep scoring when healthy, doesn't he? Let's keep an eye on him.

3. It's also worth keeping an eye on Alejandro Bedoya, who was excellent for Philly in their slump-busting 1-0 win over visiting D.C. United on Saturday (volume up for analysis):

As nice and intricate as that sequence was, the Union still pretty badly need a No. 10. So many things have to go right for Philly to create a big chance – this combination here, that run there, this touch into space and pullback, etc – with their current set-up, while most of the teams ahead of them have one guy who they can be like "hey, just get the ball to Mauro and see what he'll do."

The transfer window should be interesting for Philly, in other words. But please remember it's a trade window as well, and there are playmakers in this league worth pursuing.

2. Vancouver keep conceding goals in interesting ways, including Fancisco Calvo's gallop to the back post in a 2-2 draw at Minnesota (volume up for analysis):

The 'Caps – who have dropped below the red line on raw points, though not quite on points per game – face a murderously hard schedule over the next two months. Five of seven are road trips, and the only two home games are against one of the league's best teams (NYCFC) and a rival (Portland).

They'll need to sort themselves out defensively, and also figure out how best to get Fredy Montero cooking. The Colombian DP has just five goals and a single assist through 1138 minutes, which makes this solidly his least productive MLS season on a per-90 basis.

1. And finally, the latest edition of the Cascadia Derby took place late on Sunday night, with Clint Dempsey's late header giving 10-man Seattle a 2-2 draw at Portland, who should definitely be kicking themselves. USMNT fans should hope that Dempsey comes to love that super-sub role, because the realities of age and the pace of international play probably make that his future in Red, White & Blue.

Timbers fans, meanwhile, have suffered through a prolonged, two-month slump that's seen their season at least partially derailed. Portland have nine points in their last 10 games, tied with RSL for last in the West and second-worst overall in that span (Orlando City have eight from their last 10). ESPN's Taylor Twellman did a good job of breaking down how injuries and inconsistency in the center of defense have pulled Portland apart and made fairly routine turnovers into game-changing misadventures:

The good news for both of these teams is twofold. First, the West is soft this year so dropping points – even at home – doesn't seem like a deathblow.

Second is that the summer window opens soon. "Deathblow" or not, lost leads and dropped points hurt, and jobs are on the line. Expect big moves in the Pacific Northwest.