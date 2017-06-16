US Open Cup clash deepens NY Derby ahead of MLS regular season showdowns

HARRISON, N.J. – Was it the appetizer to the main event next Saturday or just a different flavor to the budding rivalry between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC?

Whatever you want to call it, the first-ever U.S. Open Cup match between the two – and by default the first knockout game – helped take this derby to another level.

Red Bull Arena wasn’t quite packed to the gills, but both supporters’ sections were boisterous throughout the game. Both teams also put out strong starting lineups, further proof that nothing short of a victory would be acceptable in this midweek tangle.

“I think it does [add something to the rivalry]. I don’t think there’s two ways about it,” Red Bulls coach Chris Armas, who led the team with Jesse Marsch suspended, said. “There’s no escaping that. We’re red, they’re blue. The whole thing is going. It’s been tremendous for our league, New York and New Jersey, for any soccer fan in our area. Typically, a [fourth] round Open Cup, you don’t see a crowd like that and the energy with our fans and their fans.”

The rivalry is still one-sided, with the Red Bulls winning six of the seven all-time meetings and every encounter at Red Bull Arena. But under Patrick Vieira’s guidance and with some roster additions, NYCFC is closing the gap.

“I think NYCFC has gotten better since years past so it was a very difficult game for us,” Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan said. “They altered a few things about them, maybe it’s just the personnel on the field, but they’re a good team. We have a lot of respect for them. We know it’s a big contrast of styles playing against each other.”

One defensive mistake on a ball played from Sean Johnson to Frederic Brillant changed the course of this game. Bradley Wright-Phillips forced Johnson off his line, the ball popped up in the air and Daniel Royer clinically finished with a first-time volley for the lone goal.

Johnson said there’s positives, and lessons as well, NYCFC can take into the first of three regular season showdowns on June 24 at Red Bull Arena.

“Oh yeah, we’ll be ready when we come back,” Johnson said. “For sure everyone has a sour taste in our mouth now. I can speak to myself, it didn’t feel good to walk off that field without a win. I feel we have the talent to get results against this team. We respect them as a team, but I feel confident we’ll definitely work hard to make amends for today.”

For Vieira, trying to change the color of this red-dominated rivalry is the ultimate test.

“It’s a fantastic challenge, a really good challenge for myself, for the players because when you look at our record, we played them seven times and we had six losses and only one win,” Vieira said. “That will make the next games more exciting and more challenging for us. As a football coach, as a club and as a player, this is the type of challenge that can be really exciting.”