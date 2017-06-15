MLS logo

Summer of Soccer 2017: MLS teams take on international clubs

June 15, 20172:02PM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

MLS teams have lined up several midseason friendlies in the summer of 2017 against international opposition from countries like Germany, Mexico and England.

Here's a running list of the friendlies between MLS teams and international clubs:

July 8 - 3 PM ET
CenturyLink Field		 Seattle Sounders vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
July 14 - 10:15 PM ET
Avaya Stadium		 San Jose Earthquakes vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
July 15 - 7 PM ET
Talen Energy Stadium		 Philadelphia Union vs. Swansea City (WAL)
July 15 - 10 PM ET
StubHub Center		 LA Galaxy vs. Manchester United (ENG)
July 15 - 8:30 PM ET
TCF Bank Stadium		 Minnesota United FC vs. Atlas FC (MEX)
July 17 - 7:30 PM ET
MAPFRE Stadium		 Columbus Crew SC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
July 17 - 10:00 PM ET
Rio Tinto Stadium		 Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United (ENG)

