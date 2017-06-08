ExtraTime Radio: US-Mexico, a balancing act for Omar Gonzalez & Herc Gomez

LISTEN: Get prepared for the US-Mexico by joining ETR for a fascinating series of interviews exploring the rivalry from the perspective of Mexican-American USMNT stars Omar Gonzalez and Herculez Gomez and El Tri goalkeeper Moises Munoz. Plus, Charlie Davies tells the story behind his famous 2009 goal in Mexico City. Subscribe so you never miss a show!

United States-Mexico is arguably the biggest rivalry in international soccer, an occasion that's far bigger than one game, a legendary stadium or the sport itself. For millions, it's a balancing act between two cultures, an identity exercise felt acutely by players and fans on both sides of the rivalry.

Ahead of the USMNT's trip to Estadio Azteca on Sunday (8:30 pm ET; FS1, Univision, UDN), ETR brings you exclusive interviews with US centerback Omar Gonzalez (go to 13:10 mark), former US forward Herculez Gomez (37:30) and Mexico goalkeeper Moises Munoz (55:20) as they detail their own experiences straddling both sides of the divide.

Union forward Charlie Davies (1:20:28) also calls in to tell the story of the famous goal he scored in 2009, and US supporter Brent Gamit (1:33:40) explains what it's like to root for the away team at one of the most intimidating venues in the world ahead of his fourth trip to Estadio Azteca.

Want to share your own experiences?

