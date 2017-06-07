FC Dallas Homegrowns Ferreira, Ulloa hit major milestones in win vs. RSL

Jesus Ferreira wasn’t the only FC Dallas Homegrown player to hit a major milestone on Saturday. Victor Ulloa had a big night, too.

The sixth-youngest signing in league history, Ferreira, 16, became the second-youngest player to score a goal in MLS history when he bagged the final goal in FCD’s 6-2 win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

The third-youngest player to play in an MLS match and the youngest ever to score in his debut, Ferreira also became the sixth son of a former MLS player to make an appearance in league play when he entered Saturday’s match. Ferreira is the son of former FC Dallas midfielder and 2011 MLS MVP David Ferreira. The Ferreiras are now one of three father-son combos to both score an MLS goal.

It didn’t come with as much fanfare as Ferreira’s strike, but Saturday’s match was also significant for Ulloa. The 25-year-old midfielder made his 100th career MLS appearance on Saturday, becoming just the eighth Homegrown in MLS history and first FC Dallas academy product to reach the century mark.

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid holds the record for most MLS appearances by a Homegrown player with 173. New England’s Diego Fagundez and Scott Caldwell sit in second and third with 167 and 136 appearances, respectively.

