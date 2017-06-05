Week 14 tifo roundup: Somber reflection in POR, Pride in SKC and NE

Week 14, as most weeks do, brought plenty of upsets and drama on the field. Off the field, meanwhile, supporters brought plenty of creativity and heart. Let's take a look at a few tifo and displays around the league from this past week.

First, here's a somber offering from the Timbers Army, remembering the three victims stabbed in Portland while defending two Muslim girls from racial harassment. The bottom line, "We must live for one another," comes from a poem by the lone stabbing survivor, Micah Fletcher. Read the whole story behind the display on the Timbers site.

Timbers Army tribute during the moment of silence. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/tbVHpsndEf — Stumptown Footy (@StumptownFooty) June 3, 2017

.@TimbersArmy capo stand banner honoring the victims of the TriMet tragedy. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/88XbbBLect — Timbers Army (@timbersarmy) June 3, 2017

In Kansas City, the Cauldron unfurled a pride-themed choreo to welcome fans of all stripes.

Know this...



In Kansas City all are welcome. ♥️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/tAEgFMl0ps — The Cauldron (@KCCauldron) June 3, 2017

Over in Foxborough, Revs fans also offered their own tifo themed to the team's Pride Night.