Cristiano Ronaldo makes the cover of 'EA SPORTS FIFA 18'

June 5, 20173:39PM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

With summer looming, it means it's only a few months until the release of EA SPORTS FIFA 18. And EA dropped a new reveal trailer today, including a look at this year's cover star. Surprise, surprise -- it's the biggest star on the squad currently reigning as back-to-back UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid. 

Check out the teaser trailer below, and stay tuned for more updates on FIFA 18, including tasty new MLS-specific game content.  

Also, of course, if you want to see Real Madrid take on the MLS All-Stars in Chicago this Aug. 2, click here to buy tickets.

