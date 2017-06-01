Colorado Rapids president Tim Hinchey to depart club on July 1

Colorado Rapids president Tim Hinchey will be leaving his post July 1, the club announced on Thursday. Hinchey will take over as president and CEO of USA Swimming this summer, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs.

Hinchey, the 2016 MLS Executive of the Year, spent seven years in the Rapids organization, first as Chief Marketing Officer and then from Dec. 2011 as president.

“We were extremely fortunate to have Tim spearhead the Colorado Rapids since his arrival in 2010. Through his passion and commitment to the club, the State of Colorado and the sport of soccer, Tim was an instrumental figure in helping make the Colorado Rapids the organization that it is today,” said president and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Jim Martin in a statement. “Although we are sad to see him leave the Colorado Rapids and KSE family, we want to congratulate and wish Tim the very best as he begins a new and exciting chapter in his professional career with USA Swimming.”