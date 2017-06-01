Baer: Underlying numbers not telling a pretty story for DC United

After their 2-0 loss at Orlando City SC on Wednesday, D.C. United are now averaging just 1.08 points per game through 13 games. That average is the lowest of any Eastern Conference team.

This slow start comes after the club has reached the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the past three seasons. That run has mostly been incumbent on an above average defense and some timely scoring outbursts. This season, neither of those things are happening for Ben Olsen's team.

D.C. have scored just 10 goals, and their average of .77 goals per game is the lowest in MLS. The defense has not been as bad, but it's nowhere near where it's been at over the past three seasons. The 1.62 goals conceded per game is tied for the fourth-most in the league. All in all, the -11 goal differential they currently have is the worst in the Eastern Conference and tied for the second-worst in the whole league.

The attack has taken a dive to some injuries (Patrick Nyarko, Patrick Mullins) and some ineffectiveness (Lloyd Sam, Jose Guillermo Ortiz). Looking at the underlying stats doesn't paint a prettier picture either.

Shots/Game Shots on Target/Game xG/Game Stat 10.54 4 .90 MLS Rank 21 T-19 21

The expected goals (xG) value shows that they haven't exactly been underperforming and/or getting unlucky. The offense is simply not producing at a rate where they need to be to be in the playoff hunt.

The defensive numbers aren't any better. They are conceding 16.15 shots per game, over two shots per game more than any other team. They are also conceding the most shots on target per game, which paired with an inconsistent Bill Hamid, is leading to some crooked numbers.

Shots against/Game Shots on Target against/Game xGA/Game Stat 16.16 6.15 1.54 MLS Rank 22 22 20

The expected goals number says they have been a little either unlucky or underperforming to concede 1.62 goals per game, but it shouldn't be too much solace.

After a date with the surging LA Galaxy on Saturday (7 pm ET; MLS LIVE), D.C. will face four-straight in-conference opponents, with three coming on the road. If a turnaround does not happen in that stretch, the playoffs could be a distant goal come the Gold Cup break.

Two important notes before looking at Week 13 and Wednesday's xG numbers: Penalties have a value of .79, and own goals are not factored into the values.