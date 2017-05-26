Sporting KC's Tim Melia earns Week 12 MLS Save of the Week for PK heroics

Last week brought a photo finish in the MLS Save of the Week race, but things were a great deal clearer this time around.

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia cruised to the Week 12 SOTW prize for his clutch double save on Vancouver forward Fredy Montero, a play that saw Melia block the Whitecaps striker’s penalty kick at full stretch, then throw himself at the rebound to deny Montero and Christian Bolanos on the follow-up.

Melia’s effort racked up an emphatic 56 percent of the vote. Real Salt Lake veteran Nick Rimando finished in a distant second for one of several sterling saves against Seattle, followed by Colorado 'keeper Tim Howard, Luis Robles of the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United shot-stopper Bill Hamid. It’s the second SOTW win of the season for Melia.

Melia and Howard will face off directly this weekend, as SKC visit the Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Watch all five of the Week 12 Save of the Week nominees here.