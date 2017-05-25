How would these classic album covers look, re-done for MLS teams?

This weekend brings the first-ever MLS Summer Beat concert series in three cities, ahead of three big matchups this weekend.

On Friday night, May 26, Mike WiLL Made-It will play a private show for Atlanta fans in advance of their match against New York City FC on Sunday, May 28 (5 pm ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Then, on Saturday, May 27, Robert DeLong will perform for free in Occidental Park ahead of the Seattle Sounders' match vs. the Portland Timbers (2:30 pm ET, FOX and FOX Deportes in US, TSN2 in Canada). Also that afternoon, Nortec Collective's Bostich + Fussible will rev up the crowd at Avaya Stadium before the San Jose Earthquakes take on the LA Galaxy (10 pm ET, Univision and Facebook in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Meanwhile, to celebrate the occasion we decided to re-imagine how some classic album covers from each Summer Beat host city would look if we re-made them themed to the home team. Take a look....