LAFC announce sellout of all suites, premium seating for inaugural season

They are still months away from playing their first MLS match, but LAFC have already sold out all premium-seating inventory at their new Banc of California Stadium for the 2018 inaugural season.

Selling out all 32 suites, 49 loge boxes and 1,974 club seats at the 22,000-seat stadium on the site of the former Los Angeles Sports Arena represents a significant milestone as the club builds toward its highly anticipated debut.

“There has been a huge fascination and interest in being part of something from scratch,” LAFC owner and president Tom Penn told the Los Angeles Times. “We felt like we were coming in at the right time. There is just a surge in interest in soccer.”

Together, we're making daily progress on Banc of California Stadium.



The Banc of California Stadium is currently under construction (see above). Premium spaces at the stadium include field level suites, VIP bench seats, sunset deck and city view loge boxes, and club seats at three premium clubs.

Fans still interested in an option to secure a premium membership will be put on a waiting list. LAFC are also turning their focus to the seat selection process for its more than 15,000 season ticket deposit holders.