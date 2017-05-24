David Beckham among first-time nominees for National Soccer Hall of Fame

U.S. Soccer announced the ballot for the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2017 on Wednesday, as 33 former players have been nominated for selection to the lifetime career honor.

Among the first-time nominees this year is former LA Galaxy midfielder David Beckham, eligible as he played at least five seasons in the top flight in the US and was an MLS Best XI selection in 2011. Also on the ballot for the first time is longtime goalkeeper Kevin Hartman, current Colorado Rapids coach Pablo Mastroeni, Houston Dynamo striker Brian Ching, goalkeeper Joe Cannon and defender Danny Califf, among others.

According to U.S. Soccer, the criteria for nomination is the following: "In order to be eligible for election as a Player, an individual must be retired for at least three full calendar years, but for no more than 10 full calendar years, and have either: 1) Played in at least 20 full international games for the U.S.; if played prior to 1990, the game requirement is reduced to 10 games, or 2) Played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league and named to a postseason league All-Star team at least once."

After the vote is conducted, the selections to this year's class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame will be announced later this year.

Here's the full 2017 National Soccer Hall of Fame Player Ballot:

Chris Albright*

Chris Armas**

David Beckham*

Gregg Berhalter

Danny Califf*

Joe Cannon*

Steve Cherundolo*

Brian Ching*

Jeff Cunningham

Tina Frimpong Ellerston*

Eddie Gaven*

Amado Guevara*

Kevin Hartman*

Frankie Hejduk

Chris Klein

Jason Kreis**

Eddie Lewis

Kate Sobrero Markgraf

Pablo Mastroeni*

Clint Mathis

Tiffeny Milbrett

Heather Mitts

Jaime Moreno

Ben Olsen

Pat Onstad

Leslie Osborne*

Steve Ralston

Ante Razov

Tony Sanneh

Briana Scurry

Taylor Twellman

Aly Wagner

Josh Wolff

* On the ballot for the first time

** On the ballot for the final time