Judah Friedlander is back interviewing MLS stars – and he brought his hard-hitting questions.

The comedian spent some time with Tim Howard, Kaka, Nicolas Lodeiro and several other MLS big-timers this preseason, grilling them on whether or not they’d rather have Beyonce or Taylor Swift as a teammate or if they’d ever eaten a Philly cheesesteak as a pregame meal. You know, the important stuff.

Check it out above.