It's the kind of debate that often erupts on the MLSsoccer.com editorial desk: Was the goal scored by Bradley Wright-Phillips in Week 12 a bicycle kick?

Do both feet need to leave the ground for a bicycle kick? Is there such a thing as a "half-bike"? Was it merely an overhead kick?

BWP, for one, surely thought it was a bike: "The ball was a bit behind me so I just had to try and bike it," he told MSG Network after the match.

Help settle the debate.