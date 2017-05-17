MLS Fantasy: Top picks for double-game week-heavy Round 12

Hat tricks, and defender goals, and late scratches… Just when we thought MLS could not get any crazier, Round 11 came around and threw us for yet another loop. Once again, single-game week players had a strong showing in the Dream Team. Arran Dodd, manager of Liverpool Red Sox, best navigated the turbulent waters, scoring 133 points. Congrats!

Round 12 is the biggest double-game week yet, so we’ll once again be tasked with finding the best balance between a sure chance for points and possible rotation. I think double-game week players have the advantage this week – below are some of my favorite options:

Goalkeepers

DGW Options: Round 12 offers managers several promising double-game week options at goalkeeper, so your final decision may just come down to budget. My first target is Philadelphia’s Andre Blake ($5.7) who’s on a three-game clean sheet hot streak and has one of the easier DGW schedules with both of the Union’s matches coming at home. Tim Melia ($5.5) is another solid option. Sporting KC have dropped some points recently, but Melia has continued to stand tall in net. If Sporting’s defense doesn’t rotate too much this week, he could score big.

Finally, If you’re looking for a cheap DGW keeper and are willing to temp the rotation odds, then consider Matt Lampson ($4.4). He’s only started two games this year and has allowed goals in both, but Chicago has one of the easier DGW schedules this week. If Veljko Paunovic keeps his faith in Lampson, he could be a great value for the price.

Defenders

Second Chance: San Jose got a lot of love from many Fantasy pundits last week, and then they fell flat against a weak opponent. Some may think that’s a bad omen before a tough pair of matches this week, but I think Florian Jungwirth ($6.1) deserves another shot. The Quakes should have a chance at a clean sheet against Orlando on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE), as the Lions may rotate key players before their big game against New York City FC on Sunday.

DGW Value: If you’re looking for low-price defenders to help spread your budget to your attack, take a look at the Union’s Jack Elliott ($4.3). He’s about a cheap as they come and his three-game shutout streak could turn into five if home matches against Houston (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) on Wednesday and Colorado on Saturday (7:00 pm | MLS LIVE) go Philly’s way.

Not confident in the Union? Then consider Chicago’s Brandon Vincent ($4.7). He’s a boom or bust player who relies on clean sheets for most of his points, but with games against Colorado on Wednesday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) and at D.C. on Saturday (4:00 pm ET | UniMas, MLS LIVE, Facebook.com), the chance for shutouts is definitely possible.

Midfielders

The Provider: Houston have no lack of quality forward options, but that can present a bit of a problem for Fantasy managers, who never quite know who Wilmer Cabrera will start up top. Things are a bit more settled in the midfield, where Alex ($7.8) is a great option thanks to his low price and excellent assist rate.

D-Mid Option: If you’re looking for bang for your buck, defensive midfielders are often the way to go. Haris Medunjanin ($8.2) could be the one to target this week. Besides consistent defensive bonus point production and a low price, Medunjanin has also shown an offensive ability, recording five assists and one goal so far this season. With two home games on the docket for Philly, he should have many more opportunities this week.

SGW Option: Many managers are loading up on DGW players this round, but if you want to take a chance on a single-game week player, then FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta ($7.3) is one to consider. With three goals and two assists on the season, few players provide more bang for the buck and San Jose (8:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE) have been vulnerable on the road.

Forwards

DGW Value: With so many great forward options this week, the biggest problem many managers may face is which quality option to choose. Budget will play a big role in this decision, but Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic ($9.9) is my top pick because he is priced low enough to be an easy fit for most teams and is on great form right now.

DGW Differential: Seattle have struggled over their past two games, but this week provides a chance for the Sounders to hit the reset switch. They’ve got a tough game at Sporting KC (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) on Wednesday, but have a much friendlier matchup at home against Real Salt Lake on Saturday (5:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Over the past four games RSL have allowed 13 goals and are still dealing with a ton of injuries on their backline. That makes Clint Dempsey ($9.7) a great option, as he’s repeatedly shown the ability to pick apart weak defenses. Just don’t expect much against SKC at the start of the round.

