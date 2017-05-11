ExtraTime Radio: The top five MLS transfer targets in Central America

LISTEN: Dan Gargan makes us laugh, so we had him on the show! Get the MLS vet-turned-broacaster's thoughts on ATL and LA, then Arch Bell joins to give the guys a scouting report on the mls MLS-ready talent in Central America. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

Unless you've been under an MLS rock, you know Toronto FC are stacked – even when Sebastian Giovinco isn't around. You also know the ExtraTime Radio guys are obsessed with Raheem Edwards and Victor Vazquez. No surprise then that the duo helped the Reds to a big midweek win. The guys break that down, then shift their attention to a weekend full of must-watch games on national television, bringing in Dan Gargan to help explain what makes Atlanta United special and what's going on with the Galaxy.

After the break, it's time to evaluate a quiet deadline day for MLS clubs. Even though there were only a handful of moves made, there will be a couple game-changers entering the league in May. Once that's out of the way, it's time to dream about the summer! Marca's Arch Bell calls in to offer up his top five MLS targets in Central America. You'll want to write these names down.

Finally, in the mailbag, the guys reminisce about the MLS teams that they loved before they worked in soccer, David's "Are you watching the game? Or just looking at the stats?" tagline sneaks into a classroom and Doyle explains why the MLS foreign coaching cliches were wrong all along.

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES