Toronto FC to face off against Ottawa Fury FC in Canadian Championship

Toronto FC won a club record fifth-straight game on Wednesday night, beating Columbus Crew SC 2-1 at MAPFRE Stadium. They also learned who they will be playing in their effort to win the Canadian Championship in back-to-back years.

Ottawa Fury FC defeated FC Edmonton on Wednesday night, ensuring their place in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship and a date with Toronto. Ottawa beat Edmonton 3-2 on the road thanks to an opener just 40 seconds in from Sito Seoane and two from Steevan dos Santos. Fury FC beat the Eddies 4-2 on aggregate after taking the first leg at home 1-0.

Toronto will travel to face Ottawa on May 23, with the return leg set for May 31. TFC have won the Canadian Championship five times (2009-12, 16), while this will be Ottawa's second appearance in the semifinals after losing to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last season.

Ottawa are in their first year in USL after participating in the NASL in their first two seasons. They have collected six points through their first six games in 2017.